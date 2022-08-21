Seven-year-old boy injured by shots fired into Philadelphia home, police say

A seven-year-old boy was injured by gunfire Saturday night as he played video games in his bedroom, police say.

The incident occurred in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood around 9:40 p.m., FOX29 reported. Reports of gunfire sent the police to the 200 block of Collom Street, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the shots were fired from outside of the home. Ballistic evidence in the investigation consists of four spent shell casings which appear to be connected to four holes found in the house, CBS3 reported.

A 17-year-old illegally carrying a loaded firearm was taken into custody near the scene, 6ABC reported, but investigators don't think he is the shooter.

Police believe the 17-year-old may be related to the boy, but it is unclear how at this time, FOX29 reported. No charges have been announced.

Authorities do not think the boy and his mother, who was also in the home, were targets of the shooting.

The boy is in stable condition at Einstein Hospital, CBS3 reported.

This incident came just hours after three separate shootings occurred in Chinatown early Saturday morning.



Anyone with information is urged to call police at 215-686-TIPS.