August 21, 2022

Seven-year-old boy injured by shots fired into Philadelphia home, police say

A gunshot from outside the home struck the child in the leg while he played video games Saturday night in his second-floor bedroom on the 200 block of Collom Street

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Gunfire from outside a home in Germantown struck a seven-year-old boy as he played video games in his bedroom Saturday night, police say.

A seven-year-old boy was injured by gunfire Saturday night as he played video games in his bedroom, police say.

The incident occurred in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood around 9:40 p.m., FOX29 reportedReports of gunfire sent the police to the 200 block of Collom Street, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. 

MORE: Police investigate three separate Chinatown shootings in early hours of Saturday morning

Police say the shots were fired from outside of the home. Ballistic evidence in the investigation consists of four spent shell casings which appear to be connected to four holes found in the house, CBS3 reported

A 17-year-old illegally carrying a loaded firearm was taken into custody near the scene, 6ABC reportedbut investigators don't think he is the shooter.

Police believe the 17-year-old may be related to the boy, but it is unclear how at this time, FOX29 reported. No charges have been announced.

Authorities do not think the boy and his mother, who was also in the home, were targets of the shooting. 

The boy is in stable condition at Einstein Hospital, CBS3 reported

This incident came just hours after three separate shootings occurred in Chinatown early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

