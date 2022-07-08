More News:

July 08, 2022

Suspect wanted for violent sexual assault in Center City office building arrested in South Jersey

Willie Harris, 49, was taken into custody on Thursday night after a nurse at a Washington Township hospital recognized him from a post police made on social media

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Sexual Assaults
Office Sexual Assaul Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

On Thursday evening, Willie Harris, 49, was arrested for the sexual assault of a 22-year-old worker in a Center City law office.

A man who police say sexually assaulted a woman in a Center City office building on Tuesday afternoon has been taken into custody.

Willie Harris, 49, allegedly committed the assault around 2 p.m. in a building on the 200 block of North 13th Street.

He was arrested in Washington Township, New Jersey, on Thursday night, 6ABC reported.

Although he has no known permanent address, Harris has ties to Woodbury, Camden and Philadelphia. He also has several known aliases, including William Banks, Wil Harris, Billy Smith, Reese Smith, Willie Smith and Maurice Harris.

Officials say he went to the building's 8th floor and entered an unlocked law office. There, he found a 22-year-old woman who was alone since her co-worker had just left for lunch.

The suspect demanded that she stay seated as he rummaged through the office.

The woman tried to give him her Airpods and earings so he would leave, but officials say the suspect got angry and beat the woman he sexually assaulted her.

Police say Harris fled the scene when the woman's co-worker returned. He was spotted running away from the building immediately after the incident and again just a block away about 20 minutes later, FOX29 reported.

Harris was spotted several times in Gloucester County, New Jersey, in the days following the assault.

After the Washington Township Police Department posted Harris' picture on social media on Thursday evening, he was recognized by a nurse at the Jefferson Washington Township Hospital as a patient who had just been discharged.

Police found him sitting on a bench outside the hospital and took him into custody.

He's currently in the Gloucester County Jail and will likely be extradited to Pennsylvania. He has about 30 prior arrests.

noah@phillyvoice.com

