Shane Gillis to develop new projects with Netflix under multi-year deal

Comedian Shane Gillis and his long-time collaborator John McKeever signed a multi-year deal with Netflix that will allow them to develop new projects for the streaming giant.

The announcement comes as the duo behind “Tires” begins production in West Chester for the comedy's 12-episode third season, Variety reported Monday.

“Netflix has been nothing but creatively supportive of us," Gillis and McKeever said in a joint statement. "We have a few projects we’re excited to make under the Dad Sick [Productions] banner and thankfully, it’s too late for them to back out.”

Under the terms of the new deal, Gillis and McKeever will have a hand in developing films, series and unscripted projects, including two more stand-up comedy specials for Gillis. His 2023 special “Beautiful Dogs” spent two weeks on the U.S. top 10 list for the streaming service.

“Tires,” primarily written and executively produced by Gillis and McKeever, follows Will (Steve Gerben) as he attempts to get his family’s auto repair business on its feet with, and sometimes in spite of, his cousin and employee Shane, played by Gillis.

The show was initially self-funded by Gillis, production has mostly taken place in West Chester and every episode has been directed by McKeever, a Philly native. The show's creators received $5.5 million in state tax credits to keep the production of its second season local, Axios reported. Its third season was approved by Netflix in July and is slated for release later in 2026.

“Shane Gillis’ unapologetic comedy and knack for finding humor in everyday life is what sets him apart,” said Tracey Pakosta, vice president of comedy series for Netflix’s U.S. market. “With ‘Tires,’ he and John McKeever have turned that same raw, unfiltered energy into a show that feels familiar to many people. We’re excited for our continued partnership which means bringing more of their irreverent comedy to audiences around the world.”

Gillis, who's from Mechanicsburg and is a West Chester University alum, has made his Philly allegiances well known as his career has skyrocketed. He was named Philly’s Phunniest at Helium Comedy Club in 2016, threw out the first pitch at a Phillies games or worked Saquon Barkley’s backward hurdle into the script of a "Tires" episode.