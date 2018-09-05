Former Philly meteorologist Sheena Parveen is going to San Diego

Almost two whole years have passed since Philadelphia wept over the loss of Sheena Parveen, the cheery meteorologist who left NBC10 to accept a position with an affiliate station in Washington, D.C.

As we all burn into the asphalt this week, here comes news that Parveen is striking out west to San Diego, where basically every weather report will glow as much as her.

Having covered Hurricane Sandy and the blizzard of 2016, she deserves the move.

“Sheena’s education, training and experience make her a top meteorologist," said Greg Dawson, vice president of news for NBC 7 in San Diego. "Her genuine warmth and sense of humor make her a terrific on-air personality. We are thrilled to have her join our team and become part of the San Diego community.”

Parveen said she's excited to be moving on to a milder climate.

“While I’ve appreciated the opportunity to forecast all different types of weather events in different parts of our country, I’m excited to finally make my way to beautiful Southern California, an area I have dreamed of moving to,” Parveen said. “I’m thrilled to be working at NBC 7 with such a great morning team and I hope San Diego will wake up with us every morning so I can help people have their best day!”

Just for the memories, here's Parveen sharing her favorite moments from Philly.



