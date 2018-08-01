More News:

August 01, 2018

RainFall: Autumn forecast looks to be all wet

Unseasonable temperatures would be the silver lining, says AccuWeather forecaster

By PhillyVoice staff
Weather Forecasts
08012018_rain_umbrella_Pexels Photo by Adrianna Calvo/from Pexels

.

If you've grown tired of all the wet weather in recent weeks, you may want to close your browser right now.

AccuWeather on Wednesday released its fall forecast and, well, while it contains phrases like "gradual transition" and "warmth lingers," it also includes the words "tropical rainfall."

The weather forecaster sees summer carrying over to the start of fall in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware and the rest of the mid-Atlantic with a delay in the arrival of chilly air.

Unfortunately, those unseasonable temperatures look to be accompanied by lots of rain. Fall officially begins with the autumnal equinox on September 22.

“There’s been a lot of rainfall for the spring and summer, so if we do get any tropical impact, the risk of flash flooding will exist,” Paul Pastelok, an expert long-range forecaster with the weather service, told AccuWeather.com.

For what it's worth, the Farmer's Almanac forecast sees warmer temperatures in September and October, but predicts it will be drier than average.

Read the full story on Accu-Weather.com, which includes a forecast for the entire country and prospects for the arrival of El Niño.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Weather Forecasts Philadelphia New Jersey Delaware Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Brian Dawkins battles depression just like you do
052218_Dawkins_usat

YouTube

Philly has its very own Uber karaoke show host on YouTube, and his name is Driver Ed
Driver Ed

Opinion

Al Morganti: The Phillies can't gloss over mistakes if they hope to contend
0731_Odubel_Herrera_USAT

Business

They train rescue dogs as police K-9 officers and create the gear they need to do their job
Throw Away Dogs Gear

Music

PHOTOS: The 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival
Carroll - 2018 XPoNential Music Festival

Pop Culture

Learn the history of the 'Rocky Steps' from the people who made it famous
Stock_Carroll - Rocky Statue

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Lightning McQueen at Disneys Epcot

$109 & up -- Orlando Area Hilton Hotels With Over $200 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.