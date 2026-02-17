More Events:

February 17, 2026

Shinedown bringing world tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena in July

The rock band will perform in Philadelphia on July 23 as its new album, ‘EI8HT,’ arrives this spring.

Shinedown will bring its “Dance Kid Dance Act II” world tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on July 23 in support of its upcoming album “EI8HT.”

Shinedown will return to Philadelphia this summer with a stop at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday, July 23. The show is part of the band’s “Dance Kid Dance Act II” world tour, which spans more than 50 dates across North America and Europe.

The tour comes ahead of Shinedown’s eighth album, “EI8HT,” due out May 29, and the band also released a new single, “Safe and Sound.”

Shinedown has spent more than two decades as a steady presence on rock radio and holds the record for the most No. 1 songs in the history of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart, with 21. The band has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and recently sold out Madison Square Garden during its previous arena tour.

Tickets for the Philadelphia show go on sale Friday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. More information is available at shinedown.com.

Shinedown's "Dance Kid Dance Act II" Tour

Thursday, July 23
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

