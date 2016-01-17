Shooting at North Philly homeless shelter leaves one dead, one injured

Gunfire broke out at a North Philadelphia homeless shelter Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and another injured.

Authorities said a man who had been evicted from the shelter for being intoxicated fatally shot one employee and wounded another after returning for his belongings Sunday morning. The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. at the Station House, which is located at 2601 N. Broad Street, according to CBSPhilly.

Police said one employee, a man in his forties, was killed and another, a 26-year-old man, was taken to Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Residents at the shelter told NBC 10 the that they saw one of the victims lying in a pool of blood while a man ran from the shelter.

The 32-year-old gunman — wearing a green hoodie, a black skull cap and jeans — was last seen fleeing behind railroad tracks in the rear of the building. Investigators said the shooter had been identified by the surviving employee.



Former mayor W. Wilson Goode, whose SELF, Inc. organization runs The Station House as an emergency housing location for single men, praised the two employees of the shelter, who were not identified.

"I don't think you could have found more dedicated employees, more concerned employees, more compassionate and passionate employees about what they do. They love their work and people who work with them love them," said Goode, who served as Philadelphia mayor from 1984 to 1992.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also provided a statement on the shooting.