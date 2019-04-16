More Culture:

April 16, 2019

Showtime releases teaser for Roger Ailes biopic starring Russell Crowe as Fox News chief

'The Loudest Voice' premieres 10 p.m. on June 30

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Showtime
Showtime The Loudest Voice Showtime/YouTube

'The Loudest Voice' is Showtime's miniseries about former Fox News executive Roger Ailes. It stars Russel Crowe as Ailes, seen above with Noami Watts, who play former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Showtime has released the first trailer for "The Loudest Voice," a limited-event series starring Russell Crowe as former Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

The 30-second clip begins with Crowe's Ailes declaring, “In America television news is king ... We’re gonna give them a vision of the world they way they want it to be.”

“We’re way past politics. It’s war.” Ailes is heard saying, as he's shown standing behind former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, played by Noami Watts, and sliding his hands down her abdomen.

The miniseries is based on the reporting of Gabriel Sherman for New York Magazine and his book, "The Loudest Voice in the Room." Sherman interviewed more than 600 people about the sexual assault allegations that ultimately chased Ailes from his post running the cable news network. 

Ailes left Fox News in 2016 amid accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct. Carlson filed a lawsuit against Ailes in July 2016. After the lawsuit was made public, other instances involving sexual harassment were reported. Sherman reported in New York Magazine that it was “common knowledge” that Ailes “frequently made inappropriate comments to women in private meetings."

The cast includes Sienna Miller as Ailes’ wife Elizabeth, Seth MacFarlane as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis, and Simon McBurney as Rupert Murdoch.

The show is coproduced by Showtime and Blumhouse Televison. "The Loudest Voice" premieres on Showtime at 10 p.m. on June 30.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Showtime United States Philadelphia Fox News

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' attitude shift sparks Game 2 victory over Brooklyn Nets
041519-BenSimmons-USAToday

Weather

Tornado warning in Philly area gives Twitter an overnight scare
storm clouds philly

Alternative Medicine

Medical marijuana and CBD are taking off: can it help you?
Carroll - Medical marijuana and CBD products.

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies offense just as much to blame as pitching for recent struggles
Cesar-Hernandez-Phillies_041619_USAT

Fires

Jersey Shore boardwalk landmark destroyed by five-alarm fire in Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove Fire

Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Mills reportedly cited for fighting NBA player in Washington D.C.
081418JalenMills

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved