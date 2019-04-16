Showtime releases teaser for Roger Ailes biopic starring Russell Crowe as Fox News chief

Showtime has released the first trailer for "The Loudest Voice," a limited-event series starring Russell Crowe as former Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

The 30-second clip begins with Crowe's Ailes declaring, “In America television news is king ... We’re gonna give them a vision of the world they way they want it to be.”

“We’re way past politics. It’s war.” Ailes is heard saying, as he's shown standing behind former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, played by Noami Watts, and sliding his hands down her abdomen.

The miniseries is based on the reporting of Gabriel Sherman for New York Magazine and his book, "The Loudest Voice in the Room." Sherman interviewed more than 600 people about the sexual assault allegations that ultimately chased Ailes from his post running the cable news network.

Ailes left Fox News in 2016 amid accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct. Carlson filed a lawsuit against Ailes in July 2016. After the lawsuit was made public, other instances involving sexual harassment were reported. Sherman reported in New York Magazine that it was “common knowledge” that Ailes “frequently made inappropriate comments to women in private meetings."

The cast includes Sienna Miller as Ailes’ wife Elizabeth, Seth MacFarlane as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis, and Simon McBurney as Rupert Murdoch.

The show is coproduced by Showtime and Blumhouse Televison. "The Loudest Voice" premieres on Showtime at 10 p.m. on June 30.

