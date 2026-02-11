‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’ heads to The Grand for live tribute performance

Fans of ’60s folk-rock can revisit one of the era’s most influential partnerships when The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to Copeland Hall at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington on Friday, March 6.

The touring production traces Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s journey from their early days performing as Tom & Jerry to their chart-topping run and eventual split in 1970. The show builds toward a staged recreation of the duo’s 1981 “Concert in Central Park” reunion, which drew more than 500,000 fans.

Audiences can expect nearly 30 songs, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Homeward Bound” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” performed with a full live band and accompanied by archival photos and video projections that help frame the story behind the music.

The production has even earned praise from Art Garfunkel himself. After attending a previous performance, he jumped onstage and called it “a great f------ show,” according to organizers.

Simon & Garfunkel, the original folk-rock duo, sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and won 10 Grammy Awards. Their harmonies and poetic lyrics helped define an era of American music and continue to resonate across generations.

Friday, March 6

The Grand Opera House

818 N King St.

Wilmington, DE 19801

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.