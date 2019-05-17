More Sports:

May 17, 2019

Sixers have most 2019 NBA Draft picks with five

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
111318-EltonBrand-USAToday Bill Streicher/USA Today

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand.

When the 2019 NBA Draft begins on June 20, the Sixers will — not shockingly — have the most picks (tied with the Hawks) of any team in the event.

Sam Hinkie's philosophy of gathering assets seems to still be in full swing, as in addition to having the 24th-overall pick, four second rounders are on the docket for Philly:

Round PickTeamHow acquired
124PHI 
233CLE Markelle Fultz trade
234CHI2018 draft day trade
242SACTrade with Kings
254PHI 


In addition to their first rounder, picks 33 and 34 are valuable slots right in the beginning of the second round. After that, 42 and 54 are likely throwaway picks. It is extremely doubtful Philadelphia makes all five picks, even though they have been known to draft and stash players from overseas.

Expect to see a few minor trades on draft day that perhaps net the Sixers future second rounders or help them acquire some help on their bench.

Hired in September of last year, this will be Elton Brand's first NBA draft as Sixers general manager.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia NBA Draft Elton Brand

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: If the Eagles were to trade one of their many cornerbacks, who would it be?
051719SidneyJones

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Phillies

Five 'action steps' the Phillies, Gabe Kapler can take to shake things up
Gabe-Kapler-Phillies_051719_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved