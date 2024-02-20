JJ Redick says Doc Rivers is 'always making excuses'

Former Sixer JJ Redick was fired up on ESPN on Tuesday morning, going off on current Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.

Redick stated:

"I've seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard... it's always an excuse. It's always throwing your team under the bus... there's never accountability with that guy."

Video of Reddick's messaging about Rivers can be seen below:

While Redick and Rivers did not overlap in their respective tenures in Philadelphia, they were together for four seasons with the Clippers from 2014 to 2017. Much like Rivers' Sixers teams, those Clippers had star power and were perennial 50-win teams, but could never gel in the playoffs and never reached the conference finals.

Redick's familiarity with Rivers is obvious and him being so frank about his former coach says a lot. People in Philadelphia certainly would echo those sentiments.

Since taking over as the Bucks' head coach in the middle of this season, Rivers' Milwaukee team is just 3-7. He hilariously coached the Eastern Conference in the NBA All-Star Game over the weekend as well, looking as if he'd rather be anywhere else in the world but there.

Bucks fans probably wish he was anywhere else in the world other than Milwaukee, too.

