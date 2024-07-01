Sixers updated 2024-25 roster and depth chart

Who is currently on the Sixers roster ahead of a much anticipated 2024-25 season? Here's an updated look at the players currently on the ledger to suit up in October:





Starter Back up 3rd string C Joel Embiid Andre Drummond Adem Bona (R)

PF Paul George Paul Reed SF Kelly Oubre Ricky Council IV

SG Eric Gordon Jared McCain (R) PG Tyrese Maxey







The Sixers also have a few players on two-way contracts like David Jones and Justin Edwards who will likely be in the G League to start the season.

We'll keep this spot up to date as the offseason continues.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports