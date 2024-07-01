Sixers updated 2024-25 roster and depth chart

July 01, 2024
Who is currently on the Sixers roster ahead of a much anticipated 2024-25 season? Here's an updated look at the players currently on the ledger to suit up in October:
|Starter
|Back up
|3rd string
|C
|Joel Embiid
|Andre Drummond
|Adem Bona (R)
|PF
|Paul George
|Paul Reed
|SF
|Kelly Oubre
|Ricky Council IV
|SG
|Eric Gordon
|Jared McCain (R)
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
The Sixers also have a few players on two-way contracts like David Jones and Justin Edwards who will likely be in the G League to start the season.
We'll keep this spot up to date as the offseason continues.
