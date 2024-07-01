More Sports:

July 01, 2024

Sixers updated 2024-25 roster and depth chart

A look at who is currently under contract for the Sixers.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid Maxey 1.18.24 Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are seeing the Sixers' roster filled out around them.

Who is currently on the Sixers roster ahead of a much anticipated 2024-25 season? Here's an updated look at the players currently on the ledger to suit up in October:


StarterBack up3rd string
CJoel EmbiidAndre DrummondAdem Bona (R)
PFPaul GeorgePaul Reed 
SFKelly OubreRicky Council IV
 
SGEric GordonJared McCain (R)  
PGTyrese Maxey
 


The Sixers also have a few players on two-way contracts like David Jones and Justin Edwards who will likely be in the G League to start the season.

We'll keep this spot up to date as the offseason continues.








