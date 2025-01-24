Instant observations: Undermanned Sixers stun NBA-best Cavaliers

The Sixers snapped their seven-game losing streak in the most impressive way possible, outlasting the Cavaliers and their NBA-best record Friday night 132-129.

Even without star big Evan Mobley and bench spark plug Caris LeVert, Cleveland represented a massive roadblock for a Sixers team without Joel Embiid and several key role players.

The Cavaliers had a decent lead with a few minutes left in the first quarter, but Tyrese Maxey and Justin Edwards led a Sixers onslaught, as a 15-2 run in the final three minutes of the opening frame enabled them to pull ahead. The Cavaliers have been the best three-point shooting team in the league this season, and a strong stretch on that front netted the Cavaliers a three-point lead at halftime.

With Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. leading the charge, the Sixers responded in the third quarter and took a two-point lead into the final frame. The Sixers continued their fantastic effort behind a deafening crowd in the fourth quarter, with some clutch shooting from Eric Gordon putting them up by seven points with three minutes and change remaining. The Sixers finished the job despite a late Cleveland push, securing their most stunning win of the season.

Here is what stood out:

Maxey's defense has become an asset

Maxey scored 14 points and dished out four assists in a stellar first quarter for the Sixers, but he also nabbed a pair of early steals. Credit to Matt Murphy of the Sixers for pointing out that entering this game, Maxey had 69 steals in 35 games this season — tied for his career-high, which he set in 70 games last season.

With his first of two takeaways in the first quarter in this one, Maxey surpassed that mark to set a new career-high for total steals in a season. It is a testament to the massive growth he has achieved on the defensive end of the floor in a season which may end up being remembered for his uncharacteristically volatile offensive production.

Effort has never been a question with Maxey, whose work ethic and competitive nature are second to none. But his lack of size has limited who he can guard, and despite having good hands and a long wingspan, he has never been much of a defensive playmaker. The bulk that Maxey added last summer he helped him stand his ground in one-on-one situations a bit more often, but the real source of his defensive leap has been his penchant for taking the right gambles when provided chances to force turnovers.

Despite a recent offensive surge — which included this game — Maxey has clearly underwhelmed as a scorer this season. Maxey's efficiency has plummeted while he has arguably been overburdened. If he can eventually find the offensive form which helped him earn his first NBA All-Star nod last season, then combine it with his newfound prowess as a defensive weapon, his impact on winning will be off the charts.

Kenny Atkinson talks Guerschon Yabusele

Atkinson, who has led the Cavaliers to tremendous heights in his first few months as the team's head coach, spent the last three years as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. In between those stops, though, Atkinson served as an assistant coach for Team France in last summer's Olympics. He watched up close as Yabusele put together an impressive run of play which helped him find an opportunity to return to the NBA after a half-decade stint overseas.

Before the game, Atkinson was asked if he experienced any "light bulb moments" when he realized Yabusele could thrive in the NBA.

"A lot of light bulb moments," Atkinson said. "He's athletic, he can shoot the three. Tough... He's FIBA tough. That's real. So it doesn't surprise me at all. Great job by Daryl [Morey] and the Sixers for identifying him. And it's great that he's playing."

Yabusele bet on himself when he left Real Madrid to sign a one-year, veteran's minimum with the Sixers. It is a decision which has paid off tremendously for Yabusele, and Atkinson had nothing but good things to say about the Sixers' versatile big.

"He's performed stupendously," Atkinson said. "Happy for him. Great guy. Super happy for him."

Odds and ends

A few more notes from this one:

• The hometown kid Edwards continues to excel, as the undrafted rookie two-way wing gave the Sixers more strong minutes in this one. Edwards has already defended some of the best offensive players in the world in just a few weeks as an NBA rotation player, and he added Donovan Mitchell to the list.

• As Edwards is ascending, Ricky Council IV is doing the opposite. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse went with an eight-man rotation in this one, and Council was not part of it. He needs to become a more reliable decision-maker.

• Once George got going in the third quarter, he really got going. And even amid a massively disappointing season, he has nights like this one where the three-level scoring is just so tantalizing.



• Oubre's energy is often off the charts at home, and he and the crowd fed off each other. The aggressive Oubre fouled out in the final minutes, but he had a spectacular showing in this one, posting 22 points, 13 rebounds (seven on the offensive glass!), three assists and three steals on 8-for-16 shooting from the field.



Up next: The Sixers have no time to rest, as they will head to Chicago for a Saturday night matchup against the Bulls as they complete yet another back-to-back.



