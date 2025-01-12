Sixers' decision to stay in South Philly draws cheers from Center City arena opponents

The 76ers' decision to abandon their plans to build a new arena in Center City sparked a celebratory response from many of the people who spent the last two years fighting the proposal.

"Wow. There is so much to say—so much to reflect on and still so much to learn—but right now, we are celebrating," the opposition group No Arena Washington Square West wrote on Instagram. "What a thrill to see this threat to Chinatown and to our neighborhood disappear! Whatever comes next, we are sticking around, and we hope representatives have learned that the neighborhood’s voice matters."

MORE: A $13.7 million grant will be used to connect Schuylkill River Trail from Manayunk to Passyunk Avenue

The Sixers have reached a deal with Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Wells Fargo Center and the Flyers, to jointly build a new arena within the South Philly stadium complex, the Inquirer reported Sunday. The Wells Fargo Center will be demolished, Ryan Boyer, president of the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, told NBC10.

Last month, City Council approved the Sixers' proposal to build a $1.3 billion arena on East Market Street. The plan had been met with outcry over how the deal would impact Chinatown and other nearby neighborhoods. Throughout the proposal process, Comcast Spectacor had pushed for the Sixers to stay in South Philly, and even released a $2.5 billion proposal to revamp the stadium district.

The Sixers have not stated why they changed their plans, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O'Rourke, who voted against the arena proposal, released a joint statement saying the "deal was bad from the beginning."

"Anybody following this issue closely could clearly see this was a power struggle between billionaires and corporations," they said. "Their plans can change on a whim, and these latest developments are a clear example of why the Mayor and City Council should never waste precious time and resources prioritizing billionaire projects over the work Philadelphians elect us to do. And who knows how much time we'll have to waste now undoing what Council just did?

"... Furthermore, the Sixers staying in South Philadelphia has always made the most sense. Let's see the details, but this is a historic win and testament to the power of organizing — it helps to trust and believe in that power."

The opposition group NoArena PhillyMed simply wrote on Instagram, "DEAD. IM DEAD. THEYRE DEAD. WE'RE ALL DEAD."

Former Councilmember Helen Gym also heralded the news, writing on Instagram, "Never quit. Believe in communities. A coalition of people — led by Chinatown — fought for a city better than the one we were told we could have. Let this be the fight and spirit for 2025 and on."

The Sixers have played at the Wells Fargo Center since 1996. Before that, they played at the Spectrum. Their lease is up at the end of the 2030-31 season.

The Center City arena plans included demolishing part of the Fashion District mall to build a new arena that would be ready for the 2031-32 season. Gov. Josh Shapiro said Friday that the state would be providing no funding towards the Center City arena.