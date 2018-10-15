More Sports:

October 15, 2018

Dwyane Wade trolls Kevin Hart months after Sixers-Heat series

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Humor
120716_WadeHart Chris Pizzello/Jae C. Hong/AP

Kevin Hart (L) presents at CinemaCon 2016 in Las Vegas on April 13, 2016. Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles.

One the eve of tip-off for the Philadelphia 76ers' 2018-19 season, the team's biggest fan is still getting heat for his antics during last season's playoffs.

The Sixers knocked off the Miami Heat 4-1 in a physical series that wouldn't even have been close had it not been for aging superstar Dwyane Wade, who tormented Philadelphia in crucial situations.

MORE SIXERSBreaking down Sixers' 2018-19 NBA championship odds and other bets for this season (and beyond)

If you'll recall, Kevin Hart was in Wade's ear like a gnat throughout the Miami series, not that it affected Wade's performance. 


Wade, who will rejoin Miami for another season, apparently never forgot about Hart's antics. He finally exacted a little revenge over the weekend. Joined by wife Gabrielle Union, Wade presented Hart with a youth-sized jersey.

Hart and Wade have been longtime friends. The comedian attended Wade's wedding and later described how all of the guests were given binoculars to see Union approaching from a distant hill.

The dig at Hart's stature may have landed, but the truth is Hart recently had a baby boy who will grow into the Wade jersey right around the time Wade is no longer playing basketball.

The Sixers will open their season Tuesday night in Boston at 8 pm on TNT.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA Humor Philadelphia Miami Dwyane wade Kevin Hart

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' positional needs for a move before the trade deadline
101518RodneyMcLeod

Religion

Philly Archbishop Charles Chaput: 'There's no such thing as LGBTQ'
Carroll - Papal Visit Archbishop Charles J. Chaput

Arts & Culture

You can view J.K. Rowling's handwritten 'Harry Potter' manuscripts up close
J.k. Rowling

Eagles

NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles can forget about LeSean McCoy, but Patrick Peterson may be available
101418_Patrick-Peterson_usat

Mental Health

Selena Gomez is undergoing 'dialectical behavioral therapy' — here's what that is
selena-gomez-therapy-sipa

Business

Sears, one of America's oldest retailers, files for bankruptcy
Sears

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.