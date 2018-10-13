More Sports:

October 13, 2018

Breaking down Sixers' 2018-19 NBA championship odds and other bets for this season (and beyond)

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Betting Odds
101318_Ben-Simmons_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons drives past Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon during a preseason game at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 2018-19 NBA regular season gets underway in just a few short days, with the Sixers getting their schedule started on Tuesday night on the road against the Celtics, a rematch of the playoff matchup that ended Philly's season.

Last year, with a healthy Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Sixers improved by an astounding 24 wins and not only made the postseason for the first time since 2012, but also won a series for just the second time in the last 15 years. Embiid, who took the league by storm in his first season of full health, was named to his first NBA All-Star Game while Ben Simmons won Rookie of the Year in his return from foot surgery a year earlier. 

It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Sixers, who managed to make that turnaround without the services of No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz. After a preseason shoulder injury, Fultz seemingly lost his shot, and although he returned for a brief stretch toward the end of the season, didn't appear to find it until he spent this past summer in Los Angeles training with Drew Hanlen. 

Shooting guard J.J. Redick will be back, as will Dario Saric, Robert Covington, T.J. McConnell and others, as well as a few new faces.

So what does this year hold in store for Brett Brown's crew? 

We'll have a full preview coming out soon, but in the meantime, we figured it would be a good idea to show you what oddsmakers are expecting from the Sixers not only this season, but next summer also, as their name came up in relation to several pending free agents for the 2019 offseason.

All the odds below were provided by MyBookie.ag — and you can check out all of their NBA odds here.

• SEASON WIN TOTALS •

Currently, only five teams have projected win totals over 50 — and the Sixers are one of them. If they hit this number, it would be a two-game improvement over the 2017-18 season. Here's a look at the Top 10 for this upcoming season.

Golden State Warriors    63
Boston Celtics                   59
Houston Rockets              56.5
Toronto Raptors               55
Philadelphia 76ers        54
LA Lakers                          49.5
Utah Jazz                           49.5
OKC Thunder                   48.5
Milwaukee Bucks            48
Indiana Pacers                 48
Rest of NBA...

Aside from having the fifth-highest win total in the NBA, the Sixers also have the third highest in the NBA.

• SEASON ODDS •

Now that we know how many games the Sixers are predicted to win this season, it's time to take a look at what happens next: the playoffs.

According to MyBookie.ag, the Sixers are a virtual lock to make the postseason at -3000, meaning you'd have to bet $3,000 just to make $100. If you want to bet on them to miss the postseason (+1500), a $100 bet would earn you $1,500. Those odds are the same as the Raptors and trail only the Celtics (-5000 to make the playoffs) in the Eastern Conference.

But what about winning the East — or the whole damn thing? I think I'm starting to sense a theme with these odds... 

ODDS TO WIN EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Celtics                                 9/10 (-115)
Toronto Raptors                             7/2 (+350)
Philadelphia 76ers                      7/2 (+350)
Milwaukee Bucks                          16/1 (+1600)
Indiana Pacers                               20/1 (+2000)
Washington Wizards                    22/1 (+2200)
Miami Heat                                     30/1 (+3000)
Detroin Pistons                              50/1 (+5000)
New York Knicks                           60/1 (+6000)
Cleveland Cavaliers                      70/1 (+7000)
Charlotte Hornets                         70/1 (+7000)
Orlando Magic                               80/1 (+8000)
Brooklyn Nets                                80/1 (+8000)
Chicago Bulls                                  80/1 (+8000)
Atlanta Hawks                               100/1 (+10000)

ODDS TO WIN 2018-19 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP

Golden State Warriors                 4/7 (-180)
Boston Celtics                                11/2 (+550)
Houston Rockets                           17/2 (+850)
Los Angeles Lakers                      12/1 (+1200)
Toronto Raptors                            15/1 (+1500)
Philadephia 76ers                       15/1 (+1500)
Oklahoma City Thunder              30/1 (+3000)
Utah Jazz                                         35/1 (+3500)
New Orleans Pelicans                  60/1 (+6000)
San Antonio Spurs                        70/1 (+7000)
Milwaukee Bucks                          70/1 (+7000)
Denver Nuggets                             70/1 (+7000)
Washington Wizards                    80/1 (+8000)
Miami Heat                                     80/1 (+8000)
Minnesota T-Wolves                     80/1 (+8000)
Indiana Pacers                               90/1 (+9000)
Portland Trail Blazers                  100/1 (+10000)
Dallas Mavericks                           150/1 (+15000)
Detroit Pistons                               150/1 (+15000)
Cleveland Cavaliers                      200/1 (+20000)
Los Angeles Clippers                    200/1 (+20000)
New York Knicks                           200/1 (+20000)
Phoenix Suns                                  200/1 (+20000)
Brooklyn Nets                                 250/1 (+25000)
Charlotte Hornets                          250/1 (+25000)
Memphis Grizzlies                         250/1 (+25000)
Chicago Bulls                                  300/1 (+30000)
Atlanta Hawks                                300/1 (+30000)
Orlando Magic                                300/1 (+30000) 

• PLAYER AWARDS •

2018-19 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Injured Sixers guard Zhaire Smith (+6600) is tied with local rookies Donte DiVincenzo (Bucks) and Lonnie Walker (Spurs) for the worst odds to win Rookie of the Year, according to MyBookie.ag. Meanwhile, the guy the Sixers actually drafted (before quickly trading him to the Suns), Mikal Bridges, is +4000 to win ROY. The favorites? Luka Doncic (Mavericks) at +250 and Deandre Ayton (Suns) at +300.

Now, here's a look at the latest MVP odds, which features one Sixers player squarely in the Top 10 and another not that far behind.
 

2018-19 NBA MVP ODDS

LEBRON JAMES +300
ANTHONY DAVIS +400
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO +450
JAMES HARDEN +600
KAWHI LEONARD +700
KEVIN DURANT +1000
RUSSELL WESTBROOK +1200
STEPHEN CURRY +1600
JOEL EMBIID +1800
KYRIE IRVING +1800
BEN SIMMONS +4000
DAMIAN LILLARD +4500
KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS +5000
DEMAR DEROZAN +7000
DONOVAN MITCHELL +7000
NIKOLA JOKIC +7000
CHRIS PAUL +8000
JIMMY BUTLER +8000
JOHN WALL +8000
VICTOR OLADIPO +8000
LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE +10000
PAUL GEORGE +10000
BLAKE GRIFFIN +12500
DEMARCUS COUSINS +12500
GORDON HAYWARD +12500
KHRIS MIDDLETON +12500
KRISTAPS PORZINGIS +12500
DEVIN BOOKER +15000
JAYSON TATUM +15000
KYLE LOWRY +20000
LONZO BALL +30000

• FUTURE ODDS •

We've reached the portion of this post where it's time to look beyond the 2019 NBA Finals and onto the summer, which will feature some prominent free agents. Here's a look at where MyBookie.ag believes some of the biggest names will sign...

[Note: We've only included players that had odds for the Sixers. You can see all the others, here.]

What team will Kyrie Irving sign with for the 2019 NBA season?

Boston Celtics                     1/5 (-500)
Brooklyn Nets                    5/1 (+500)
NY Knicks                           5/1 (+500)
Atlants Hawks                   10/1 (+1000)
Philadelphia 76ers         15/1 (+1500)
Cleveland Cavs                  15/1 (+1500)
Detroit Pistons                  15/1 (+1500)
Orlando Magic                  15/1 (+1500)
Field                                    3/1 (+300)

What team will Klay Thompson sign with for the 2019 NBA season?

Golden State Warriors                 2/1 (+200)
LA Lakers                                       2/1 (+200)
LA Clippers                                    10/1 (+1000)
Boston Celtics                                12/1 (+1200)
NY Knicks                                       12/1 (+1200)
Oklahoma Thunder                      12/1 (+1200)
Philadelphia 76ers                      15/1 (+1500)
Miami Heat                                    15/1 (+1500)
Field                                                 3/1 (+300)

What team will Al Horford sign with for the 2019 NBA season?

Boston Celtics                                 6/4 (+150)
Atlanta Hawks                               7/1 (+700)
Memphis Grizzlies                        7/1 (+700)
New Orleans Pelicans                   7/1 (+700)
Philadelphia 76ers                      10/1 (+1000)
Charlotte Hornets                          10/1 (+1000)
LA Clippers                                     12/1 (+1200)
NY Knicks                                        12/1 (+1200)
Field                                                  2/1 (+200)

What team will Demarcus Cousins sign with for the 2019 NBA season?

Golden State Warriors                   2/1 (+200)
LA Lakers                                         4/1 (+400)
LA Clippers                                       5/1 (+500)
NY Knicks                                          10/1 (+1000)
Houston Rockets                              10/1 (+1000)
Miami Heat                                       10/1 (+1000)
Boston Celtics                                   12/1 (+1200)     
Philadelphia 76ers                        12/1 (+1200)
Field                                                    3/1 (+300)

What team will Anthony Davis sign with for the 2019 NBA season?

Boston Celtics                                    2/1 (+200)
LA Lakers                                           2/1 (+200)
New Orleans Pelicans                      4/1 (+400)
Golden State Warriors                     7/1 (+700)
NY knicks                                           10/1 (+1000)
Philadelphia 76ers                         10/1 (+1000)
Houston Rockets                               15/1 (+1500)
Washington Wizards                       15/1 (+1500)
Field                                                    3/1 (+300)

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers Betting Odds Philadelphia NBA Free Agency Rumors Joel Embiid NBA Free Agency NBA Ben Simmons Kyrie Irving Klay thompson

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Breaking down Sixers' 2018-19 NBA championship odds and other bets for this season (and beyond)
101318_Ben-Simmons_usat

Family-Friendly

Check out these 7 family-friendly Halloween events in Philly
Stock_Carroll - Halloween

Gambling

New Jersey nearly doubled its sports betting in September, up to $184 million
070118EaglesGambling

Sixers

Joel Embiid dishes on sneaker free agency, his brother Arthur, and starting to eat vegetables
101118-JoelEmbiid-UnderArmour2

Mental Health

Selena Gomez is undergoing 'dialectical behavioral therapy' — here's what that is
selena-gomez-therapy-sipa

Politics

Scott Wagner, GOP candidate for governor, says he’ll stomp on opponent Tom Wolf’s face 'with golf spikes"
Scott Wagner

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.