June 26, 2024

Report: Sixers met with Washington Commanders to discuss draft strategy

The NBA Draft is now a multi-day event for the first time. The Sixers are preparing for it in an interesting way.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Josh Harris 6.26.24 Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Two teams owned by Josh Harris and HBSE -- the Sixers and Washington Commanders -- recently met to discuss draft strategy, according to a Yahoo! Sports report.

A fascinating subplot of the 2024 NBA Draft is that it is the first of its kind in basketball, as it takes place over the course of two days rather than one night.

The first round will take place on Wednesday night, with the second round beginning on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports — courtesy of senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein — NBA teams have been seeking out advice from NFL teams as they enter what is uncharted territory in the basketball world, but regular business in football, where the NFL Draft takes place over three days.

More specifically, Fischer and Epstein report that the Sixers have spent time discussing how to manage the multi-day draft experience with the front office of the Washington Commanders, who are also owned by Josh Harris, David Blitzer and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE).

"The Philadelphia 76ers are owned by a managing group spearheaded by Joshua Harris, who’s also led a recent acquisition of the Washington Commanders. All teams under the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment umbrella regularly collaborate, and the Sixers and Commanders held a meeting about how to approach the second night of this year’s NBA Draft, according to one source with knowledge of those discussions. Philadelphia is slated to pick at No. 41 on Thursday night." [Yahoo! Sports]

It is always fascinating to see teams from other sports interact with one another, and these unusual circumstances certainly call for it. But I have a feeling that people would have preferred that Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey spoke with Howie Roseman instead. Oh well!

MORE NBA DRAFT: NBA mock draft roundup: Time for Sixers to make a pick at No. 16

