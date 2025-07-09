More Sports:

July 09, 2025

Sixers' 2025 NBA Cup group revealed

How much does the NBA Cup mean to the Sixers? We will find out a bit earlier in the schedule this year.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Court 7.9.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The third annual NBA Cup is starting a bit earlier than usual.

The NBA announced on Wednesday afternoon that the third annual Emirates NBA Cup will begin on Oct. 31, a start that is several weeks earlier than the first two forms of the in-season tournament, which began in the middle of December last year.

The league also revealed the three groups for each conference, which were drawn at random.

The Sixers will make up Eastern Conference Group B alongside the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

In each conference, teams participate in Group Play, with three group winners and one wild card on each side emerging for an eight-team, single-elimination tournament that culminates with the semifinal games and the final contest in Las Vegas. All NBA Cup games count for the regular season except for the championship game.

The NBA also unveiled the upcoming matchups for Group Play, which is the first glimpse at each team's 2025-26 regular season schedule, although no dates have been attached yet.

The Sixers will host their Group Play games against Boston and Orlando, and will be on the road for their battles against Detroit and Brooklyn:

In the first two years of what was initially called the In-Season Tournament, the Sixers did not advance to the Knockout Round. Will this be the year they make it out of Group Play?

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics Brooklyn Nets Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic

Videos

Featured

Limited - OC_1000x650_OCNJ Lifeguard Boat.jpg

Be wowed up and down the Jersey Shore.
Limited - Clarion Main

Plan your next getaway in Clarion County, Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Wanamaker Building plans include apartments, rooftop pool and retail

wanamaker building 070825

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Mental Health

The more love people express, the more loved they feel

Love Study PSU

Music

How rapper Mega Ran broke into children's music

Mega Ran

Arts & Culture

Magic Gardens Studio to hold joint tour with other local art spaces

Magic Gardens Studio Tour

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved