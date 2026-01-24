Report: Former Sixers second-round pick Charles Bassey returning to team on 10-day contract

The Sixers are bringing back Charles Bassey, a second-round pick of the team in 2021, on a 10-day contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN:

Earlier this season, the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers' G League affiliate, traded for Bassey's rights. But he never reported, and they traded him to the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he was playing well leading up to this agreement. But this signing is less about Bassey and much more about Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker, the team's pair of two-way standouts.

Walker can be active for six more games based on his usage to date and Barlow has 16 more games of availability. But there is a rule that teams can only have two-way players active up to 90 times in a season while under 15 players on its standard roster. The Sixers reached that 90-day limit in Saturday's loss to the New York Knicks.

Had the Sixers not filled their roster spot ahead of Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, both Barlow and Walker would have been ineligible to dress. Expect the Sixers to ink another 10-day contract once this one expires – whether it goes to Bassey or another free agent – to kick the can down the road a bit longer and past the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline.