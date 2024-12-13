Friday film: Emptying the notebook before the Sixers return to action

In the Notes app of my iPhone, I have a running log of plays that take place during a Sixers game that I make sure to go back and watch again later. Sometimes I do this for the sake of a story, such as the weekly Friday film series, and sometimes it gives me a reference for questions I may ask a certain player or coach about at a later date.

For this week's Friday film story, instead of centering around one player or concept, I am simply going to empty the tank with all of the plays I have jotted down over the last few weeks but not included in any prior story. Let's clean the slate together with some encouraging clips:

Nov. 24 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

This was a miserable game in which James Harden and co. blew the Sixers out in Philadelphia -- a game that never felt even slightly contentious. There was one play that stood out, though, and it was one of the rare impressive defensive possessions the Sixers had against Harden that night. It came from Caleb Martin:

During the offseason, I wondered how Martin would find into Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's defense. Nurse has often preached the importance of forcing turnovers, even if it means taking risks. Martin, though, is naturally a risk-averse player who prefers to stand his ground and force difficult shots. Martin's offense has been so much of a hindrance that his role has already waned considerably, but after Wednesday's practice, Nurse expressed extreme confidence in the 29-year-old:

Martin did not participate in the Sixers' practice on Thursday, Nurse said.

Dec. 3 @ Charlotte Hornets

Sixers rookie guard Jared McCain was terrific in this win, helping keep the team afloat in between heaters from Paul George. McCain scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, and the most impressive bucket was this one, where he used his immense strength -- which defenders often fail to realize McCain has -- to bump the defender off a spot before rising up and knocking down an easy jumper:

McCain's strength has been and will continue to be a real asset for him as a scorer, particularly as he works without top-tier athleticism, explosion or size.

MORE: Is Tyrese Maxey making a defensive leap?



Dec. 4 vs. Orlando Magic

McCain's improvement as a passer from the beginning of the season to now has been stunning, and it all stems from his basketball IQ and ability to read opposing defenses at a high level. Here, he observes Orlando's elite defense as it rotates to protect against his drive, finds the weak spot and gets the ball to an open three-point shooter:

McCain spoke at length last month about his development when it comes to reading defenses.

"Instead of reading my defender, I'm reading the back-side defender, or not even reading the first help-side, I'm reading the second on the back-side, seeing if the big is pulling over, seeing if the help is crashing down to the baseline person or lift up to the wing and I can hit the wing when I'm driving baseline," McCain said. "Just reading defenses, I think it's going to come with time and watching film."



Another Sixer with more impressive passing chops than expected is Guerschon Yabusele, whose overseas experience has surely come in handy. In limited opportunities, Yabusele has done a good job of finding lanes to set up his teammates for easy buckets when possible:

Yabusele's ability to keep the ball moving is part of why the Sixers hope he can be a long-term frontcourt partner for Joel Embiid.

MORE: Will Yabusele or McCain start alongside Embiid?

Dec. 6 vs. Orlando Magic

It took two tries for the Sixers to beat Orlando last week, but the rematch provided plenty of reasons for optimism.

The value of George's presence alone became very clear in the opening moments of the game, when his drive attracted the eyes of three separate Magic defenders, allowing the nine-time All-Star to kick the ball out and earn a hockey assist on a triple from Tyrese Maxey:

George's playmaking was terrific in that game, as he led the Sixers in points and assists as they took down a red-hot Orlando team. The other star of the show was KJ Martin, who scored 20 points with a 9-of-10 shooting line from the field. Yet of everything KJ Martin did as a scorer that night, the two plays he made which sent me scrambling to my Notes app did not involve putting the ball in the basket.

For the entirety of the prior matchup between the two teams and the beginning of their rematch, Magic wing Franz Wagner was torching every coverage Nurse and the Sixers threw at him. Wagner is not a star in the making, just a star who can carve up opposing defenses. The Sixers could not find any answers for Wagner, but KJ Martin's rare combination of size, strength and athleticism made him the right man for the job:

That top-tier athleticism also lends itself to offensive rebounding opportunities. And this play from KJ Martin is just absurd:

I have said it time and time again: players who are 99th-percentile athletes like KJ Martin, armed with the sort of strong understanding of how they can impact winning that he has, do not turn out to be bad players.

MORE: KJ Martin talks first full season with Sixers, NBA upbringing, more

Dec. 8 @ Chicago Bulls

Much of the Sixers' triumph in the Windy City has been discussed already, from Embiid's brutal first quarter and dominant final 36 minutes to Maxey's first career triple-double. But it was also the first chance for KJ Martin to try to fit in alongside the Sixers' complete All-Star trio of Embiid, Maxey and George.

I made note in real time when KJ Martin got this stop against dynamic Bulls guard Coby White, but did not process at that moment just how impressive of a one-on-one stand it was. This is everything you could ask for from a player of Martin's size when switched onto a quick guard with a lethal jumper:

Nurse has spoken at length about how KJ Martin enables his team to be far more versatile defensively, and this sort of play exemplifies that. As the fifth-year forward continues to find avenues to carve out a niche for himself offensively, he is thriving as a defender across the positional spectrum.



MORE: Maxey, KJ Martin finding offensive rapport

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice