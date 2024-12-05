Sixers soundbites: Jared McCain, Nick Nurse, Tyrese Maxey reflect on loss vs. Magic

The Sixers nearly staged a stunning comeback victory on their home floor against a red-hot Orlando Magic team on Wednesday night, but despite the terrific performance of Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month Jared McCain, they were unable to get the job done, sinking the team to 5-15 on the season.

A batch of noteworthy quotes from McCain, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse and point guard Tyrese Maxey after the hard-fought defeat:

• McCain on how he kept confidence in his jumper before quickly breaking out of his mini-slump and turning it into a mini-heater:

"I don't really do anything. People have asked me this question since high school, and I think the worst thing you can do is change anything. I've worked too hard on the jump shot. Like, there's no way I'm gonna change something with my routine, anything. It's just, shots aren't going to go in sometimes. That's just how it is. It's the best defense in the world, best players in the world."

• McCain on whether rejoining the starting lineup changed his mentality:

"Any time I'm in the starting lineup, I'm going to play as hard as I can. Any time I come off the bench, I'm going to play as hard as I can . I'm going to play as hard as I can no matter what it is. It doesn't really matter. The same mindset, just different timing coming into the game."

• McCain on the development of his movement skills and relocation ability to find avenues to create three-point shooting opportunities:

"I think it started in my freshman year of high school. I mean, I've played off-ball mostly my whole life... You have to find the gaps, the open windows... I've watched [Stephen] Curry play off-ball so much, all the greats to do it, so I'm just trying to emulate that."

• Maxey, as he flexed his hand, on the game's most critical play, in which he rushed a running three-point try which would have tied the game because he appeared to believe he had been fouled, but missed the shot:

"I missed it. I gotta make the three."

• Maxey on whether or not he thought he had been fouled:

"I feel like I missed the shot."

• Nurse on Maxey's game-tying attempt:

"He broke through there, broke through the gap a little bit, and the secondary defender hit him on the arm. And that's what the video showed. Should've been three free throws, so it would've been a great play, right?"

• Nurse on McCain maintaining confidence through his cold stretch:

"He's a good shooter, but even good shooters have nights where it doesn't go in. We've talked about his confidence and everything, and he's going to keep firing, which he should do. So, good. I thought the guys found him for some good ones. I thought he created some of the good ones for himself as well."

