VJ Edgecombe out for Sixers-Jazz Wednesday, to be reevaluated before Saturday's game

VJ Edgecombe (lumbar contusion) is out for the Sixers' home contest against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, according to the team's initial injury report unveiled for the game on Wednesday afternoon about 16 hours after he took a hard fall in the team's blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. The team said that Edgecombe would be reevaluated before its next game, a road game in Atlanta on Saturday.

Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) remains out for at least one more game as well. Kelly Oubre Jr., who missed Tuesday's game due to an illness, will also be sidelined against the Jazz, leaving the Sixers without four regular starters for the second night in a row when factoring in Paul George's suspension.

Edgecombe was not made available to the media after missing the second half of Tuesday's game. He was ruled out with "lower back soreness" after taking this hard fall:

Embiid will officially miss his third games with the oblique issue he suffered in a win over the Miami Heat last week, which means the Sixers are due to provide an update on the former NBA MVP shortly. The Sixers will not practice on Thursday after completing this back-to-back; assuming they return to the gym on Friday there could be an update at that point.

Utah, whose main focus for the remainder of the season is safeguarding their protected first-round pick and preventing it from going to the Oklahoma City Thunder – does that sound familiar? – will be without Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkić, Vince Williams Jr. and Walker Kessler.