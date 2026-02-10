Joel Embiid questionable for Sixers-Knicks on Wednesday

Joel Embiid (right knee injury management) is questionable for the Sixers' home contest against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Tuesday which also lists Dominick Barlow and Quentin Grimes as questionable due to an illness that held them out of the finale of the team's five-game road trip:

Embiid was ruled out 30 minutes prior to the start of Sixers-Trail Blazers on Monday due to right knee injury management, and it was the first time he missed a game that was not part of a back-to-back since Dec. 28.

In addition to being a playoff rematch from two years ago and a potential playoff preview for two months from now, Wednesday's game against New York is the Sixers' last before retreating for the All-Star break.

