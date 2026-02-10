Sixers mailbag: What can Sixers get for the first-round pick acquired for Jared McCain, and how much does it matter?

When I put out my weekly call for Sixers mailbag questions, the batch of responses I receive usually serves as a pretty good indicator of where fans are at. And very predictably, the first call for questions after the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline generated a whole lot about the Sixers' decision to trade Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for draft picks.

McCain, 21, was a fan favorite in his short time with the Sixers, and now he has a serious chance to win a title with the defending champions. The Sixers traded him for a collection of picks that has been uninspiring to many, in part because the Sixers failed to utilize them or any other ones they own to bolster head coach Nick Nurse's rotation.

Somehow, the Sixers got through the deadline and ended up with a rotation more shallow than it used to be. Nobody is excited about it. But the reality is that McCain was not much of a contributor to the Sixers' success this season. Winning without him is more than doable.

That does not necessarily mean the Sixers' controversial trade was a wise one. Let's dive into the aftermath of McCain's departure, plus a quick hitter on Paul George in the midst of his 25-game suspension:

From @Flanatico812: If the Houston pick turns out in the early 20s or they can flip for a good player, do you think that this can change the public perception of the McCain trade?

The crown jewel of the McCain trade for the Sixers was a 2026 first-round pick that is exceedingly likely to be that of the Houston Rockets. The Rockets sit at 32-19; if the season ended today their first-round pick would slot in at No. 24 overall (for what it's worth, the Rockets are two games better than the Phoenix Suns, whose first-rounder would land in the No. 19 overall position). Steven Adams being out for the remainder of the season is a gutting blow for the Rockets, but with Kevin Durant, Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson leading the way, Houston is a very good team unlikely to experience a collapse of any sort.

This pick is likely going to be in the early-to-mid-20s. Before directly answering the question at hand, it is worth examining the recent history of draft trades involving picks in this range. Ironically, the most optimistic case study for the Sixers would be a deal they made in 2022.

Over the last five drafts, there have been five trades that can be somewhat instructive as far as what the Sixers might be able to get if they look to flip this Houston pick in June:

• 2025: Oklahoma City traded No. 24 overall pick to Sacramento Kings for the San Antonio Spurs' 2027 top-16 protected first-round pick



• 2024: New York Knicks traded No. 26 overall pick to Oklahoma City for five second-round picks



• 2023: Boston Celtics traded No. 25 overall pick to Detroit Pistons for No. 31 overall pick and two premium second-round picks



• 2022: Sixers traded No. 21 overall pick and Danny Green to Memphis Grizzlies for De'Anthony Melton



• Washington Wizards traded No. 22 overall pick to Indiana Pacers for No. 31 overall pick and Aaron Holiday



The Sixers, one would assume, would aim to run back their 2022 deal for Melton if they trade this first-rounder, not use it to add even more picks. But they are the only team to successfully trade a pick in this range for an established, cost-effective rotation player over the last half-decade. It is possible, but easier said than done. When a team has a first-round pick, the most likely scenario is always far and away that the team simply uses it to select a prospect.

For better or worse, Sixers fans are going to always track McCain's progress in Oklahoma City and, if he thrives, imagine what it would have looked like in a Sixers uniform. And while the Sixers' position is that McCain did not have enough leeway to make strides in a guard rotation led by Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, it is not as if the Thunder often possess rotation spots that are up for grabs.

McCain is going to play in a lot of games that will be on national television. He is going to be part of a deep playoff run this season. He is probably going to hit some big shots in important situations for what currently is and projects to continue being the best team in the NBA. There will be constant reminders of the Sixers' decision to cut bait midway through his sophomore season.

Ultimately, if McCain gets back on track and becomes a high-level contributor for a perennial championship contender elsewhere, the Sixers will have had to hit a legitimate home run with this Houston first-rounder – either by sticking and picking or making a hell of a trade – for people not to feel like the entire set of operations was a failure. Fair or not, whatever comes of this first-round pick for the Sixers – and the three second-rounders they also received for McCain – will be compared to the idealistic view of how McCain's Sixers tenure would have unfolded had it not been cut short.

From @strongman0819: How highly will the front office prioritize re-signing Quentin Grimes now that McCain is no longer a Sixer? Does he have the leverage despite his uninspiring recent form? What happens if he leaves and the Sixers go from two solid backup guards to zero in five months?

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey answered something very similar to this first question at his lengthy media availability on Friday. Morey was asked if he hoped to retain Grimes' services this summer after the 25-year-old's brutal restricted free agency last offseason led him to accept the qualifying offer.

"Yeah, absolutely," Morey said. "In fact, we talked to his representation quite a bit through this period. Obviously, who knows exactly what the future brings, but we think he's a tremendous fit with our other guards, a two-way player, and we hope to re-sign him."

Does Grimes want to be back? It is not difficult to imagine the events of last summer still stinging, and just as Morey traded McCain because his upside topped out as a sixth man, Grimes is stuck behind Maxey and Edgecombe now and moving into the future. Grimes does have the size and defensive versatility to play alongside Maxey and Edgecombe in a way McCain likely did not, but his role is never going to be as significant in Philadelphia as it could be elsewhere.

Even though Grimes has spent two-plus months failing to leave significant marks on games, the Sixers opted to not only bet that he was the decisively better option to be their third guard now and moving forward than McCain, but also that they did not need any fallback option behind him.

That gamble can be interpreted in two ways. One is the obvious read: the Sixers still have confidence in Grimes rounding back into form and then being willing to re-sign. But the other is that, when you have Maxey and Edgecombe playing significant minutes as a high level for many years to come, piecing together the remaining guard rotation becomes a lot easier than people realize. Perhaps the Sixers think they only need marginal depth pieces behind those players moving forward and would rather utilize their roster-building resources in other areas of the roster.

If Grimes departs, that theory will be tested. The Sixers would likely be able to utilize some spending power in free agency with a mid-level exception. The Houston first-rounder could be used to pick or acquire a guard, making it feel even more like a direct replacement for McCain. But maybe the Sixers think Maxey and Edgecombe are primed to do such heavy lifting moving forward that all of their medium-to-large investments in the roster should be applied to the frontcourt.

From @elay33: I'm assuming that Paul George will go to Delaware to get games in to warm up so when do we think he'll join the team?

For those wondering about the rules pertaining to George's 25-game suspension, which rules him out through a home game on March 23 against McCain and the Thunder before he is eligible to return when the Sixers host the Chicago Bulls on March 25: George can travel with the team, use its facilities and partake in practices and shootarounds during his suspension. George has been doing all of that.

Because the Sixers are not barred from seeing or contacting George, it should not be much of a challenge to ensure he is ready to go from the jump. Barring an injury between now and then, the overwhelming expectation should be that George is back on the floor on March 25.

