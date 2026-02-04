Joel Embiid questionable for Sixers-Lakers on Thursday

Joel Embiid (right knee injury management) is questionable for the Sixers' road contest against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday night:

Embiid, who sat during the Sixers' road win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in the second leg of a back-to-back, has enjoyed his healthiest and best stretch of basketball in two years over the last month and change. Since the start of January, his few absences have been on back-to-backs and his minutes and production have improved significantly.

MORE: Instant reaction to Jared McCain trade