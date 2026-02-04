More Sports:

February 04, 2026

Joel Embiid questionable for Sixers-Lakers on Thursday

Just hours after the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline passes, the Sixers and Lakers will face off in Los Angeles. What is Joel Embiid's status?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 2.4.26 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Since the start of 2026, Joel Embiid's only missed games have come during back-to-backs.

Joel Embiid (right knee injury management) is questionable for the Sixers' road contest against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday night:

Embiid, who sat during the Sixers' road win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in the second leg of a back-to-back, has enjoyed his healthiest and best stretch of basketball in two years over the last month and change. Since the start of January, his few absences have been on back-to-backs and his minutes and production have improved significantly. 

