January 19, 2026

Sixers recall Jared McCain from second stint with Delaware Blue Coats

Jared McCain's second turn in the G League lasted all of one game.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Jared McCain's second G League stint was short, but not sweet.

The Sixers recalled guard Jared McCain from the Delaware Blue Coats on Monday afternoon, the team said, and McCain was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on the team's injury report for Monday night's game against the Indiana Pacers.

McCain was assigned to the Blue Coats on Saturday, marking his second stint in the G League after a two-game run in November, which the slumping sophomore credited for helping him regain some confidence.

On Sunday afternoon, he shot 5-for-18 from the field against the Noblesville Boom, recording six turnovers and zero assists. Instead of keeping McCain down for another game, the Sixers appear to be bringing him right back into the fold.

