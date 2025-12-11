Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey listed probable for Sixers-Pacers on Friday

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) and Tyrese Maxey (illness) are both listed as probable on the Sixers' initial injury report for Friday night's home game against the Indiana Pacers, with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford remaining out along with rookie two-way guard Hunter Sallis:

After the Sixers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night – Embiid shot 4-for-21 from the field in the game – the former NBA MVP indicated that the next breakthrough in his knee management plan would be playing twice in a three-day span. The Sixers were off for four days after that loss to the Lakers, and after Friday's game against the Pacers will get set to face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday before having another four-day layoff. Whether or not Embiid could take that step with such considerable time off on both sides of this stretch of two games in three days remains to be seen.

Maxey, who leads the NBA in total minutes and minutes per game, is the only member of the Sixers to appear in every game so far this season. He has appeared on the injury report twice, both back in late November, but did not end up missing action either time.

As for Oubre and Watford, more substantive updates on both players are due. Watford's re-evaluation date from a left adductor strain was Wednesday; Oubre's second re-evaluation date from his left knee injury was Thursday.

After the Sixers returned to practice on Thursday, the team did not offer any specific updates on their recoveries beyond Sixers head coach Nick Nurse saying that neither player is currently able to participate in live, on-court action.