Source: Sixers signing Justin Edwards to three-year contract

The Sixers are signing Justin Edwards to a three-year contract with two seasons of guaranteed salary, a source confirmed after the news was reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Charania reports that Edwards will have a salary of $2 million in 2025-26. The Sixers will decline his team option worth $1,955,378 to facilitate the longer-term deal, and the slight bump in Edwards' pay will be well worth the additional control the Sixers are gaining here.

Edwards, 21, is a Philadelphia native from Imhotep Charter. He was one of the highest-ranked high school recruits in the country before a season at Kentucky so disappointing led him to go undrafted. Edwards quickly inked a two-way deal with the Sixers, and as soon as head coach Nick Nurse gave him an opportunity to play, it became clear that Edwards was a diamond in the rough, with his defensive acumen, overall feel for the game, and quick trigger on spot-up threes all standing out. He also made some real strides as an on-ball scorer as the season ended.



In all, Edwards played in 44 games (26 starts) as a rookie, logging 26.3 minutes per game and averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from long range on 4.3 three-point attempts per game.

Edwards earned the trust and adoration of Nurse and his staff quickly, and this new contract is the latest example of his importance to the long-term health of the Sixers being demonstrated.

