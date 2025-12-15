More Sports:

December 15, 2025

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

The calendar reaching Dec. 15 means the NBA trade season is unofficially opened up as the vast majority of the league's population is eligible to be dealt. Which Sixers can now be moved?

By Adam Aaronson
NBA trade season is officially underway.

The unofficial beginning of NBA trade season has arrived, with the vast majority of players in the league now eligible to be traded as the calendar reaches Dec. 15.

For the Sixers, four players ineligible to be moved prior to Monday are now allowed to be dealt: Trendon Watford, Justin Edwards, Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon.

This does not mean any of those players will be traded imminently or at all; Dec. 15 deals in the NBA are not unprecedented but they are uncommon. But all four of those players are now allowed to be traded. The only player on the Sixers currently ineligible to be traded is Quentin Grimes, who becomes trade-eligible next month despite carrying a no-trade clause through the season.

