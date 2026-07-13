Report: 'It's decision time for LeBron James,' with Sixers and at least four other teams in the mix

LeBron James is nearing a free-agency decision, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN on Monday.

"It's decision time for LeBron James, because all of the information, for the most part, is in," Charania said, adding that executives and owners from the teams vying for James' services have made their pitches to Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, James' agent. He added that players on those teams have reached out to James himself.

Charania said the "leading suitors" to land James are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Sixers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

As has been anticipated, Charania reported that James' decision will not be determined by finances; this helps the Sixers as a team only capable of offering the NBA's all-time leading scorer a veteran's minimum contract.

"LeBron James has made it clear privately that he wants to go somewhere where he can compete for a championship," Charania said, "somewhere where he feels like he finds that happiness from a team environment and culture that he feels he can uplift."

James was initially not expected to consider the Sixers as he pondered the landing spot for his 24th NBA season. But, by Paul's public admission, the Sixers' acquisition of five-time All-Star and 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics cemented them as a legitimate option for the 41-year-old.

Discussing a LeBron James decision inching closer for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/cin2LRhZii — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2026

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