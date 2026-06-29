Report: Sixers accept Dominick Barlow's $3.4 million team option

The Sixers are accepting Dominick Barlow's team option for the 2026-27 season worth $3,415,000, according to a report from Tony Jones of The Athletic.



Barlow signed with the Sixers on a two-way contract ahead of the 2025-26 season and proved to be a major revelation, starting at power forward for the majority of the season. The New Jersey native brought a unique element to the Sixers as a terrific athlete at 6-foot-10, capable of guarding bigs and wings alike, switching onto guards every now and then, making quick decisions on offense and being extremely impactful on the offensive glass.

While Barlow's lack of a reliable three-point shot forced him into a decreased role during the playoffs, he was an immensely valuable piece for the Sixers in his first season in Philadelphia. He earned a promotion in February; within hours of the trade deadline he was rewarded for his stellar breakout with a standard contract which included this team option for what will be his age-23 season.

Had the Sixers and Barlow been able to come to terms on a longer-term deal, the team could have declined this option. Barlow could have signed for as much as $8.4 million over the life of a two-year contract, $12.9 million on a three-year deal or $17.6 million over the course of a four-year pact – all three constructs would have given him a salary just under $4.1 million for the upcoming season.

Instead, the Sixers will keep Barlow at an extremely cost-effective rate heading into next season, and Barlow will have a chance to cash in next summer when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

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