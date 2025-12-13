More Sports:

December 13, 2025

Joel Embiid questionable, Tyrese Maxey doubtful for Sixers-Hawks on Sunday

While Tyrese Maxey just had his first absence of the season on Friday night, Joel Embiid has yet to appear in two games during any three-day span this season.

By Adam Aaronson
Embiid Edgecombe 12.13.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Joel Embiid had plenty of reasons to smile after the Sixers' win over Indiana on Friday.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) is questionable to play when the Sixers face the Hawks in Atlanta on Sunday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Saturday afternoon, which also lists Tyrese Maxey as doubtful due to the illness responsible for him missing the team's win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday:

Embiid, who has yet to appear in two games during any three-day span during the season, said he felt "great" after posting his strongest performance of the season to lead the Sixers to victory on Friday night, intimating he was eager to play again on Sunday. However, Embiid acknowledged that to this point the team's plan to manage his left knee has included multiple days off in between all games. With four-day layoffs before and after this potential first try at playing two games in three nights, perhaps the Sixers feel the time is right to give it a shot.

Maxey was not in attendance as Embiid, Paul George and VJ Edgecombe led the Sixers to their 14th victory of the season; he went from probable to questionable to out due to an illness. It was Maxey's first absence of the season. It is unclear whether or not he traveled with the team to Atlanta on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sixers remain past due on substantive updates about the statuses of Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee), who has been sidelined for a month, and Trendon Watford (adductor), whose absence has lasted multiple weeks. The latest information on both is that, according to Sixers head coach Nick Nurse on Thursday, neither player is doing live on-court work, only individual activity.

