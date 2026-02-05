Source: Sixers trade Eric Gordon to Memphis Grizzlies

The Sixers are trading Eric Gordon to Memphis, giving the Grizzlies the right to swap 2032 second-round picks as compensation for taking on the veteran's salary, a source confirmed to PhillyVoice. Shams Charania of ESPN first reported the move:

Gordon, who was on a veteran's minimum salary with the Sixers for the second consecutive season, appeared to be the team's most likely player to get traded ahead of Thursday's deadline. He has no on-court role and, while he is a mentor of sorts for rookie VJ Edgecombe, he does not have the same leadership responsibilities in the locker room as someone like Kyle Lowry.

The 37-year-old Gordon has only appeared in six games this season, averaging 12.3 minutes, 5.5 points, 0.5 assists and 0.3 rebounds per game. He made 45 total appearances (13 starts) with the organization.

A source told PhillyVoice that the Sixers will receive the draft rights to Justinian Jessup in the deal.