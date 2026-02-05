Source: Sixers trade Eric Gordon to Memphis Grizzlies

February 05, 2026
The Sixers are trading Eric Gordon to Memphis, giving the Grizzlies the right to swap 2032 second-round picks as compensation for taking on the veteran's salary, a source confirmed to PhillyVoice. Shams Charania of ESPN first reported the move:
The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Eric Gordon and a 2032 second-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. This gives the 76ers the flexibility to complete conversion of two-way Dominick Barlow.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026
Gordon, who was on a veteran's minimum salary with the Sixers for the second consecutive season, appeared to be the team's most likely player to get traded ahead of Thursday's deadline. He has no on-court role and, while he is a mentor of sorts for rookie VJ Edgecombe, he does not have the same leadership responsibilities in the locker room as someone like Kyle Lowry.
The 37-year-old Gordon has only appeared in six games this season, averaging 12.3 minutes, 5.5 points, 0.5 assists and 0.3 rebounds per game. He made 45 total appearances (13 starts) with the organization.
A source told PhillyVoice that the Sixers will receive the draft rights to Justinian Jessup in the deal.