Source: Sixers signing Patrick Baldwin Jr. to 10-day contract

The Sixers are signing Patrick Baldwin Jr. to a 10-day contract as they continue their efforts to piece together a temporarily full standard roster, a source told PhillyVoice on Thursday.

Baldwin, 23, has 95 games of NBA experience with the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers. A first-round pick in 2022, Baldwin was most recently on a 10-day deal with the Clippers last month. He is en route to Los Angeles for Thursday's game between the Sixers and Lakers.

The Sixers' aim remains to utilize some of starting power forward Dominick Barlow's remaining two-way contract availability, which they would not be able to do without a full roster. The Sixers plan to convert Barlow to a standard deal, but he can be active on his current deal 10 more times. Exhausting two-way availability before performing a conversion is a fairly common practice around the NBA.

The team signed Charles Bassey to a second 10-day deal on Thursday afternoon, a source told PhillyVoice, as part of their work to fill the roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Lakers in Los Angeles.