February 05, 2026

Source: Sixers signing Charles Bassey to second 10-day contract

The Sixers needed to ensure their standard roster returned to 15 players before Thursday night's game so that Dominick Barlow could remain available.

Adam Aaronson
Charles Bassey was never active for the Sixers across the six gamed covered by the 10-day contract he signed last month.

The Sixers are signing Charles Bassey to a second 10-day contract on Thursday, a source told PhillyVoice.

Bassey, a second-round pick of the organization in 2021, signed his first 10-day deal last month; the deal expired after Tuesday's win over the Golden State Warriors. However, the 25-year-old was not active for any of the six games covered by that contract.

That is because signing Bassey has always been less about Bassey himself – the Sixers do seem to want him in the organization, even if at the G League level – and more about the Sixers' two-way players, Jabari Walker and Dominick Barlow. Because the Sixers had a vacant standard roster spot until they put pen to paper on the Bassey deal, the team has exhausted its 90 days of two-way usage while under 15 players for the season.

Walker's two-way availability expired on Tuesday, but Barlow has 10 games remaining covered by his deal. In order to continue utilizing Barlow's availability, though, the Sixers needed to temporarily fill their standard roster. And so, Bassey is once again part of the fold.

Adam Aaronson
