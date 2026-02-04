More Sports:

Source: Sixers trading Jared McCain to Thunder for first-round pick, three second-round picks

The Sixers are moving on from Jared McCain, with a collection of draft picks coming to Philadelphia from the defending NBA champions.

By Adam Aaronson
Jared McCain's Sixers tenure is over.

The Sixers are trading guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Houston Rockets' 2026 first-round pick, the most favorable 2027 second-round pick of the Thunder, Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks' 2028 second-round pick and Oklahoma City's 2028 second-round pick, a source told PhillyVoice. Shams Charania of ESPN was first to report that McCain was going to Oklahoma City for a picks-based package.

McCain, 21, burst onto the scene last season, emerging as the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year with dynamic three-level scoring before suffering a torn meniscus in his 23rd game. That injury ended McCain's rookie season prematurely, then a thumb injury delayed the start of his sophomore season, which has largely been a drag. McCain has shown very recent signs of improvement, but with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe entrenched as franchise centerpieces in the backcourt, the Sixers have opted to exchange McCain for a collection of draft picks.

The Houston first-rounder gives the Sixers an entry into the 2026 NBA Draft; that pick would be No. 26 overall if the season ended on Wednesday. The three second-rounders adds to their abundance of them; they now have 13 second-round picks across the next seven drafts. This move also gets the Sixers beneath the luxury tax threshold, with the ability to add some salary and remain under. 

