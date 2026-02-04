Source: Sixers trading Jared McCain to Thunder for first-round pick, three second-round picks

The Sixers are trading guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Houston Rockets' 2026 first-round pick, the most favorable 2027 second-round pick of the Thunder, Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks' 2028 second-round pick and Oklahoma City's 2028 second-round pick, a source told PhillyVoice. Shams Charania of ESPN was first to report that McCain was going to Oklahoma City for a picks-based package.

McCain, 21, burst onto the scene last season, emerging as the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year with dynamic three-level scoring before suffering a torn meniscus in his 23rd game. That injury ended McCain's rookie season prematurely, then a thumb injury delayed the start of his sophomore season, which has largely been a drag. McCain has shown very recent signs of improvement, but with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe entrenched as franchise centerpieces in the backcourt, the Sixers have opted to exchange McCain for a collection of draft picks.

The Houston first-rounder gives the Sixers an entry into the 2026 NBA Draft; that pick would be No. 26 overall if the season ended on Wednesday. The three second-rounders adds to their abundance of them; they now have 13 second-round picks across the next seven drafts. This move also gets the Sixers beneath the luxury tax threshold, with the ability to add some salary and remain under.