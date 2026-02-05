Report: Sixers 'working to find a landing spot' for Eric Gordon

The Sixers are "working to find a landing spot" for guard Eric Gordon, according to a report from Tony Jones of The Athletic about two hours before the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline passes. Gordon is on an expiring salary of just under $2.3 million, which can easily be absorbed by many teams.

Gordon, 37, initially joined the Sixers before the 2024-25 season, signing a one-year deal with a player option for another at the veteran's minimum salary. He had a brutal start to that campaign, finally found his groove as a three-point shooter and then was forced to undergo season-ending wrist surgery. While Gordon technically declined his player option before rejoining the Sixers on another one-year, veteran's minimum deal, that was merely a salary cap tactic which both trimmed Gordon's cap hit and inflated the actual amount of money he was making.

While the Sixers were happy to bring Gordon back into the fold because of his relationship with rookie VJ Edgecombe – the two players have been teammates in international play on behalf of The Bahamas – he has no on-court role on this team, and not as significant of one in the locker room as fellow veteran Kyle Lowry. While the first player to be moved was Jared McCain, no member of this team appeared more likely to be dealt ahead of Thursday's deadline than Gordon.