WATCH: Thoughts on the ramifications of Sixers forward Paul George's 25-game suspension

It has been an interesting day to cover the Sixers.

Paul George has been suspended for 25 games, the NBA announced Saturday.

You can read all of the initial details HERE. In the meantime, I did my best to explain some of the resulting ramifications, both on the court and off the court, with the trade deadline five days away.

How does George's suspension impact head coach Nick Nurse's rotation? How does it change the Sixers' standing relative to the luxury tax? Which Sixers are more or less likely to be traded as a result of the news? Those subjects and more are touched on here: