More Sports:

January 31, 2026

WATCH: Thoughts on the ramifications of Sixers forward Paul George's 25-game suspension

Paul George will miss nearly two months. How will it impact the Sixers on the court and in their trade deadline strategy?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Paul George 1.31.26 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Paul George's 25-game suspension has upended the Sixers' trade deadline.

It has been an interesting day to cover the Sixers.

Paul George has been suspended for 25 games, the NBA announced Saturday.

You can read all of the initial details HERE. In the meantime, I did my best to explain some of the resulting ramifications, both on the court and off the court, with the trade deadline five days away.

How does George's suspension impact head coach Nick Nurse's rotation? How does it change the Sixers' standing relative to the luxury tax? Which Sixers are more or less likely to be traded as a result of the news? Those subjects and more are touched on here:

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Paul George Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

The human side of banking: Why relationships still matter in an increasingly digital world
Philly Gift Show - Sauces

Philadelphia Gift Show marks 30 years as the Mid-Atlantic’s premier wholesale marketplace

Just In

Must Read

Government

'ICE Out' proposal is 'incredibly popular,' council member says

ICE Legislation Philly

Weekend

5 events happening in Philly this weekend

FreezeOutLIVECARVE.jpg

Caregiving

Taking care of grandchildren may help prevent memory decline

Grandparents Brain Health

TV

'The Simpsons' has a Philly-centric plot for its 800th episode

The Simpsons Philly

Sponsored

Why relationships still matter in banking

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel are having dazzling rookie seasons heading into second matchup

Edgecombe Knueppel 1.25.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved