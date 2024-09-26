Report: Sixers hope to bring WNBA franchise to Philadelphia

A week and change after Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the city had reached a proposed agreement with the Sixers for the team to build an arena in Center City, details have continued to trickle out about plans for "76 Place."

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the team told The Philadelphia Inquirer's Gina Mizell that bringing a WNBA franchise to the city is in their sights should the new arena become a reality.

“We share in Mayor Parker’s desire to bring a WNBA franchise to Philadelphia and have been engaged with the league on the process," the team told Mizell. "Our goal is for our new arena to serve as home to both the 76ers and a WNBA franchise.”



With the WNBA achieving massive growth in recent years and expansion processes accelerating, there has been plenty of speculation that Sixers ownership -- Josh Harris, David Blitzer and Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment (HBSE) -- or perhaps another local entity with the requisite resources -- could attempt to make a bid on a WNBA expansion franchise.

In the last 12 months, three expansion franchises in the WNBA have been formally announced -- the 13th, 14th and 15th franchises in the league. The Golden State Valkyries will begin their inaugural season in San Francisco next season, while franchises from Toronto and Portland are slated to join the league in 2026.

