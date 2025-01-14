More Sports:

January 14, 2025

Sixers bring back Pete Nance on two-way contract

The Sixers have made a new roster move.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Pete Nance Sixers Two Way Contract Ken Blaze/Imagn Images

Pete Nance returns to the Sixers' roster.

The Sixers have brought back 24-year-old big Pete Nance on another two-way contract, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Nance was initially signed by the team on a two-way deal on Dec. 3, but was waived last week.

Nance was active for seven different contests but logged just three total minutes in his lone appearance. He was waived by the Sixers on Jan. 7, opening up a spot for the Sixers to ink another two-way player.

A week later, that spot has been filled by none other than Nance himself, who is back in the fold.

The Sixers will return to action on Tuesday evening against the Western Conference-best Oklahoma City Thunder, and will be without Joel Embiid for the fifth consecutive game due to a left foot sprain.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Pete Nance

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Development

With no 76ers arena, Center City revitalization will 'start from scratch'

Parker 76ers Arena

Sponsored

Let’s distinguish between ageism and aging

Purchased - Older people taking a selfie

Books

Book A.J. Brown was reading on sidelines is No. 1 on bestseller list

aj brown eagles book

Senior Health

Annual dementia diagnoses will double by 2060, study finds

Dementia in US

Fitness

Broad Street Run to return May 4 with earlier start time

broad street run 2025

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved