Sixers bring back Pete Nance on two-way contract

The Sixers have brought back 24-year-old big Pete Nance on another two-way contract, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Nance was initially signed by the team on a two-way deal on Dec. 3, but was waived last week.

Nance was active for seven different contests but logged just three total minutes in his lone appearance. He was waived by the Sixers on Jan. 7, opening up a spot for the Sixers to ink another two-way player.

A week later, that spot has been filled by none other than Nance himself, who is back in the fold.

The Sixers will return to action on Tuesday evening against the Western Conference-best Oklahoma City Thunder, and will be without Joel Embiid for the fifth consecutive game due to a left foot sprain.

