Everything that stood out from Sixers training camp in The Bahamas

The Sixers' five-day training camp in Nassau, The Bahamas has reached its conclusion, with the team returning from for its six-game preseason slate — with their preseason opener coming on Monday.

PhillyVoice had boots on the ground at Atlantis to take the temperature of a new-look Sixers roster which features eight new players and just six returning ones on its NBA roster.

In case you missed any training camp stories, here is your one-stop shop for all sorts of tidbits and anecdotes from a week in paradise filled with optimism.

Jared McCain draws plenty of attention, Paul George excited to get going with new team

Naturally, training camp is a time where coaches and players exude confidence about the season to come and give heavy praise to each other. But there will typically be a player or two who receives an overwhelming amount of praise, perhaps signaling increases enthusiasm.

Last week, the talk of the makeshift gym was rookie guard Jared McCain, the No. 16 overall pick in last June's NBA Draft who stood out with not just his signature shot-making, but physical and mental toughness. Joel Embiid went as far as to say McCain had been the best player on the team after the first two days of camp.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse and others — including veteran guard Eric Gordon — spoke glowingly about what they saw from McCain in the first few days of official practices.

• Jared McCain impressing at Sixers training camp: 'He's a scrapper'



On Friday, McCain spoke at length about what his focuses have been to impress in camp and talked long-term aspirations. Nine-time All-Star Paul George also met with the media that day, expressing eagerness to get on the floor in real action with players like Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

• Sixers soundbites: Paul George speaks for first time in training camp, Jared McCain talks strong reviews from coaches and teammates



Embiid Watch

Embiid did not end up scrimmaging during Sixers training camp, which Nurse spoke at length about after the first day. This is not a reaction to any injury; it is a measure to prevent future ailments:

• Sixers soundbites: Nick Nurse says Joel Embiid is 'ramping up,' did not scrimmage in first day of training camp



Two days later, Embiid convened with reporters to discuss his offseason, plans to remain healthy leading up to the playoffs, what he has observed during camp and more:

• Sixers soundbites: Joel Embiid speaks for first time after third day of Sixers training camp



Other young players to watch

While McCain's strong showings grabbed the headlines, he is not the only young player on the Sixers who has generated confidence among their coaches and teammates.

Fellow rookie Adem Bona — the No. 41 overall pick last June, who enjoys a special bond with McCain — is focused on earning the trust of his coaching staff and fellow players, often a difficult task for a rookie center. But Bona has quite the mentor in his corner: veteran center Andre Drummond.

"Bona's incredible," Drummond said.

• Andre Drummond hopes to mentor Sixers rookie Adem Bona: 'I take pride in it'



The Sixers did not have any draft picks in 2023, but they did find a diamond in the rough in undrafted free agency: Ricky Council IV, who showed enough flashes to earn a late-season conversion from a two-way contract to a standard deal. Council and Nurse discussed the next steps in his development as Council looks to become a regular contributor for the Sixers in his sophomore season:

• Ricky Council IV hopes to make larger impact with Sixers in second season: 'He knows he belongs'



One of the players Council will compete for minutes with is someone fans have become fascinating by: French forward Guerschon Yabusele, who is making a bet on himself in his return to the NBA after a standout showing in the 2024 Olympics. On Wednesday, Yabusele discussed getting acclimated to the NBA environment again and his excitement to once again be part of the most competitive basketball league in the world:

• Sixers soundbites: Guerschon Yabusele talks NBA return after second day of training camp



While Jeff Dowtin Jr. will enter the season on a two-way deal — not on the Sixers' main roster — Nurse has an enormous amount of faith in the undrafted point guard. Nurse and Dowtin spent time together as parts of the Toronto Raptors organization before each one arrived in Philadelphia, and their mutual trust goes a long way.

Moments after Nurse raved for multiple minutes about Dowtin's abilities, Dowtin talked his relationship with Nurse, his unusual movement style that keeps defenders on their toes, all of his goals — individual, team, short-term and long-term — and more in one-on-one conversation with PhillyVoice.

• Sixers two-way guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. ready for second year with team: 'He just does a lot of things really solid'



Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice