Ricky Council IV hopes to make larger impact with Sixers in second season: 'He knows he belongs'

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS -- For some players, going undrafted can feel like a death sentence for a career. For Ricky Council IV, it led him to a city and organization that he feels is a perfect fit. Council, signed to a two-way contract before the 2023-24 season, eventually earned a standard four-year NBA contract. And this week, Council, 23, began his first training camp as a standard NBA player.

"He's been really good," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said after the Sixers' fourth day of training camp on Friday afternoon. "You've seen a big jump in maturity level and comfortability. He knows he belongs."

For now, Council is still the shiny new toy phase of his career. As a young player who entered with few expectations, Council having any chance of being an NBA contributor causes plenty of excitement. Fans have seen enough of him to be impressed by his remarkable athleticism and penchant for making highlight plays, but not enough to identify how damaging his flaws could be.

The scouting report on Council coming out of college was as follows: a ridiculously explosive athlete with suspect three-point shooting numbers and even more concerning shooting mechanics. However, the Sixers have quickly learned of what should have been another crucial bullet point on that scouting report: "hard worker."

Dating back to the 2023-24 season, Council's coaches and teammates have raved about his work ethic -- and that drive has fueled noteworthy progression as a shooter for Council since his arrival in Philadelphia.

Council, who made just 30.3 percent of his three-point attempts in college -- including 27.0 percent in his final season after transferring from Wichita State to Arkansas -- made 38.9 percent of his long-range tries between the NBA and G League last season.

"I've always talked to you guys about my shot and shot consistency," Council said at the team's Media Day on Monday. "I feel like I'm at a spot now where I'm able to be on the floor and not a liability. So, I've just got to keep working on it."



The sample size is small, but Council believes this is the result of his tireless effort.

"If somebody swings it to him in a three-ball situation, [I need] for him to take it and knock it down," Nurse said.

For more than a month last season, Council and guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. were each playing on two-way contracts with the Sixers. Dowtin, who is back in the fold on another two-way deal this season, spoke highly of Council in a conversation with PhillyVoice on Thursday afternoon.

"Definitely a hard-working individual who loves to get in the gym," Dowtin said. "Ricky and I have been working out since the summer, since July. He's put in a lot of extra work. We're learning from one another playing off one another... We've grown a special bond throughout the summer and this past year, and that's just going to translate onto the court."

Aside from being able to throw down some jaw-dropping dunks in transition, Council has a signature skill -- and it is one that is not often found in a young wing: drawing fouls.

As an NBA rookie, Council attempted 71 free throws in 289 minutes. Only three players with multiple appearances in 2023-24 averaged more free throw attempts per 100 possessions than Council's 12.1: Joel Embiid (17.0), Giannis Antetokounmpo (14.6) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (12.2).

"When I transferred to Arkansas, coach Eric Musselman broke down that it was a skill for me," Council said. "Growing up and playing my whole life, I never considered it a skill... I realized that [it is], and I hear it more here. It's something I'm really good at and that's something they want me to do."

As the Sixers have seen for so many years with Embiid, a player being able to draw fouls consistently is a massive floor-raiser for their offensive production. Nurse is excited about the ability Council has displayed on that front and the heights it could help take him to.

"It's rare," Nurse said. "Whatever it is, I can't really explain it, but he seems to really be able to draw fouls. Let's hope that continues because it is a really unique quality that he has."

While Council prepares for his first full season on an NBA contract, he will continue to embrace the mindset that landed him in a position to compete for minutes on a team with championship aspirations: put in the work every day and be ready to fill any role.

"Anything they need me to do," Council said. "I'm ready to embrace."

