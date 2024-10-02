Jared McCain impressing at Sixers training camp: 'He's a scrapper'

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS -- The Sixers wrapped up their second official day of training camp on Wednesday, as the team's coaches and executives take stock of a revamped roster which only features six standard NBA players returning from the 2023-24 team, compared to eight players who were not with the organization last season. Many of those eight players spent the prior year -- and perhaps many before that, too -- with other NBA teams. That is not the case, of course, for rookie guard Jared McCain, who is getting his first taste of NBA basketball this week.

It is unclear if McCain, drafted No. 16 overall by the Sixers in last June's NBA Draft, has a clear path to consistent playing time as a rookie. That is perfectly normal; many rookies do not see action immediately, especially when they join a team with championship aspirations.

McCain was the talk of the gym on Wednesday afternoon. By all accounts, his showing in the morning -- just his second official practice as a professional -- made a strong impression on many. That includes the one person McCain would like to impress the most.

"I continue to really like him," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said. "He's got a really good IQ for the game. His toughness level is up there, man. He's a scrapper. He really works at the defensive end."

McCain is listed at just 6-foot-3 and approximately 200 pounds -- not an ideal frame for a shooting guard -- but his physicality and ability to play through physicality continues to be highlighted amid his transition from college to the pros.

Sixers player preview: Can Jared McCain contribute to winning as a rookie?



"He's one of those guys... there's a big pile and he comes out with the ball," Nurse said. "You're like, 'how did he do that?' Well, he's just one of those guys that does it. I don't know how he does it, but he's a guy that's got that knack and knows and has some toughness."

McCain is associated more than the average player with his social media presence and fashion statements. His signature skill is his long-range shooting, oftentimes leading people to believe he shies away from contact. But on the floor, McCain's tenacity and competitive nature stand out. Not only does McCain look ready for battle, he enters the NBA battle-tested in a way that separates himself from most rookies.

"He really, really had to work," Nurse said of McCain's strong showing Wednesday. "And the vets were picking him up and going at him for the whole time, which is good, and I thought he handled it."



During the team's Media Day on Monday, McCain was asked how his experiences as a decorated high school player who routinely competed in high-profile games in California -- and, of course, his year at Duke University -- have prepared him for the expectations that come with playing for a team with aspirations like those of the Sixers.

"I think it's prepared me for exactly where I need to be," McCain said. "I think it's prepared me perfectly, especially the Duke fan base, I think it's a little similar. I think Philly might be more passionate, but we'll see about that. I think it's prepared me for where I'm going to be this year."

McCain's new teammates took notice as well.



"He works extremely hard," Tyrese Maxey said. "When you work hard like that, you've always got a chance, and when you shoot like that, there's always a spot for you."

Speaking of shooting "like that," the main reason McCain may not see much action as a rookie is because he will be waiting behind one of the most accomplished three-point shooters in recent NBA history. The Sixers signed Eric Gordon in free agency this summer, and Gordon will be featured in Nurse's second unit lineups. Gordon has carved out an excellent career -- 2024-25 will be his 17th NBA season, and he has made over $175 million in career earnings -- by doing the sorts of things McCain has excelled at in the past.

"He can play, without a doubt," Gordon said of McCain. "I would say he's going to have a good, long career."

It begs the question: does Gordon see any of himself in the rookie?

"Yeah... I see some similarities."



McCain remains likely to be on the outside looking in when it comes to Nurse's rotation at the beginning of the season. But there appears to be optimism that the rookie will be able to contribute in some capacity eventually. McCain's mental toughness is certainly not being called into question.

"He had a good day today," Nurse said. "It was not easy out there for him today, but he continued to just keep playing and making plays."

