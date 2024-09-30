Sixers soundbites: One noteworthy Media Day quote from each Sixers player

Welcome to the first edition of Sixers soundbites, a series you'll be seeing plenty now that the 2024-25 NBA season is getting underway. This will be a way to connect you to Sixers players, coaches and executives through the form of quotes that may not have otherwise seen the light of day.

On Monday, the Sixers held their annual Media Day to introduce a new-look 2024-25 roster. Here is one quote that stuck out to me from each and every member of the organization who spoke at the team's Camden, NJ practice facility:

• President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey on the passing of basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo:

"I knew him personally. We spent a lot of time--many seasons in Houston. Obviously, very important to the Sixers franchise as well. There aren't very many guys like him. Just a great human being. When I was a rookie GM in this league, my first chance in Houston, he was somebody I went to all the time. He was older than me, which is pretty rare, and obviously, his accomplishments on the court, we don't need to get into. Amazing human being what he did off the court for Africa. Anyway, rest in peace, Dikembe."



• Head coach Nick Nurse on the team's trio of wing defenders in Paul George, Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr.:

"I think we've got a chance to be really good defensively, and really versatile, which is what I like."

• Joel Embiid on his experience playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics and winning gold:

" I finally got to the conference finals and I won something."

• Tyrese Maxey on having a long-term home in Philadelphia with the Sixers:

"I'm just so blessed, man. I'm so happy. Every single time I walk in the facility, I get excited all over again. Like, man, this is my dream. Like, I dreamed of it. I really worked extremely hard to get here. And now I can just work and get better every single day and try to maximize my potential. So I'm blessed to be here that long."

• Paul George on playing in a notoriously high-pressure environment in Philadelphia:

" It's coming from the right spot. They work, and they pay their hard-earned money for their seats and tickets. All they want is a good product on the floor."

• Kelly Oubre Jr. on the defensive potential of the grouping of himself, George and Caleb Martin on the wing:

"Call us the water-stoppers. Call us the plumbers."

• Caleb Martin on being slated to start at power forward despite being 6-foot-5:

"I'm 6-foot-6 in shoes... I've been able to hold my own for as long as I've been in the league."

• Kyle Lowry on why he decided to rejoin the Sixers and how his few months with the team last season and relationship with Nurse impacted that choice:

"My time here was short, but it was fun. I got a chance to get to know Tyrese and Joel, get back with Nick. Being around Nick was part of the reason to come back . But given the opportunity to be around Tyrese and help him grow a little bit more, help his growth... I've seen things that Daryl and [Sixers General Manager Elton Brand] were putting together, and it was like there it was, like a perfect fit for me. God a good mixture of young guys and veteran guys."

• Eric Gordon on the role his relationship with Morey played in his decision to join the Sixers:

"I just like, organization-wise, the team, how talented the team, was, good coaching staff, and Daryl, who I can talk to and relate to, it just made this decision a lot easier."

• Andre Drummond on his prowess as a rebounder during his 12-year NBA career:

" I'm the best rebounder to ever play this game. You wanna record that? Best rebounder ever. Ever."

• Ricky Council IV on embracing Philadelphia as his long-term home now that he has established himself as an NBA player:

"I love it. People ask me how I enjoy Philly all the time. I love it. I'm just getting out in the community, doing things with the kids, showing love... It's my home now."

• KJ Martin on Eric Gordon, who he teamed with in Houston for multiple seasons at the beginning of his career:

"He's in year 17 I think, so he's been around for a long time. Obviously, he can shoot the ball well. Super strong, defensively, he can guard bigger guys because of his strength in the post. But just his leadership: he doesn't say a lot, but when he does talk and help out, the stuff he says is meaningful. So that is great to have him back. "

• Guerschon Yabusele on the importance of his progression as a three-point shooter since his last stint in the NBA:

"[Embiid is] aggressive in the paint, he's going to draw a lot of double-teams, so when he kicks out the ball, I need to be able to knock those threes down... I think the three-point shot will help me a lot this season."

• Reggie Jackson on what it takes to win a championship in the NBA:

"Persistence every day. Nothing is guaranteed. I made a championship my first year in 2011-12... then it took 11 years to get another crack at it... It takes a lot of preparation on the team's part, but it also takes a whole lot of luck in. terms of being healthy, in terms of a call here and there. So, all you can do is do you part and hope your opportunity comes."

• Jared McCain on how playing in plenty of big games in high school and college will make life easier as a rookie on a championship contender:

"I think it's prepared me for exactly where I need to be... I think it's prepared me perfectly, especially the Duke fan base, I think it's a little similar. I think Philly might be more passionate, but we'll see about that. I think it's prepared me for where I'm going to be this year."

• Adem Bona on what he wants to show his coaches and teammates from the outset:

"I think the most important thing is to show them they can trust me to be able to do what I do constantly and do it well. I think trust is key. If they don't trust me, they won't be able to put me out there. I think training camp is huge for me to show my teammates and my coaching staff and everyone that they can trust me being on the floor. "

• Jeff Dowtin Jr. on his relationship with Nurse, who coached him with the Toronto Raptors prior to both of them joining the Sixers last season:

"Definitely some familiar with Coach Nurse being in Toronto. I'm used to his coaching schemes, how he runs offenses, how he run s defenses... I'm excited to get to work... continue to learn, continue to get better, just excited for the season."

• Justin Edwards on how his hometown of Philadelphia has responded to him joining its NBA team:

" I don't go outside, so I haven't really ran into anybody."

• Isaiah Mobley on what he hopes to accomplish after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers on Monday morning:

"Just to learn a lot . This Philly team has a lot of vets... Just be a sponge, soak all of that up, and then contribute with all of the skills I think I can bring."

