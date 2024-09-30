5 Sixers thoughts: Friendships come to light as team gets set for training camp

There was a "first day of school" sort of vibe in Camden, NJ on Monday morning, when a revamped Sixers team met with the media at the organization's practice facility for its annual Media Day. But for many Sixers, they had some good friends already in the classroom.

Despite having a roster full of new faces, the Sixers are a group that features plenty of genuine ties — some that were formed in Philadelphia, but many that developed in other places. For this week's 5 Sixers thoughts, let's take a look at some of those connections.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey

The affinity Embiid and Maxey have for one another has been evident for years, and it escalated last year as Maxey blossomed into a full-blown star. Embiid has seen costar after costar cause stirs and then depart on bad terms, and it is obvious how significant it is to him that Maxey is content to share the spotlight with Embiid and remain in Philadelphia long-term.

Embiid made a point at Media Day to share his goal to enable Maxey and Paul George to take the reins of the team's offense more frequently.

"In the past, I felt like I've had to do it," Embiid said. This year, I don't think I'm gonna have to do it. You know, unless I have to do it. I really have a lot of confidence in these guys to figure it out and for me to just use myself as a decoy to allow them to just be themselves and be good at what they do best."

Moments later, Embiid stood up and left the podium. He was greeted by Maxey's outstretched arms and signature smile.

"You were so amazing!" the All-Star point guard exclaimed.

KJ Martin and Eric Gordon

KJ Martin spent the first three years of his NBA career with the Houston Rockets. He said that new Sixers shooting guard Eric Gordon was a crucial veteran presence for him as he found his footing in the NBA.

"He's in Year 17, I think, so he's been around for a long time," Martin said. "Obviously, he can shoot the ball well. Super strong, defensively, he can guard bigger guys because of his strength in the post. But just his leadership: he doesn't say a lot, but when he does talk and help out, the stuff he says is meaningful. So that is great to have him back."



Martin was also teammates with George for an offseason and change before he was dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Sixers last November.

Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond

"Jack and I are inseparable," Drummond excitedly said about Jackson, who served as his starting point guard when the two were pillars for the Detroit Pistons for several years.

"Him coming here to Philadelphia is probably one of the best things that could have ever happened," Drummond said. "It's going to be very dangerous with that pick-and-roll."



Jackson compared getting back on the floor with Drummond to riding a bike.

"You might fall every now and then," Jackson said. "But you pick it up pretty quickly."

When Jackson was first introduced to local media over the summer after signing a one-year deal with the Sixers, Drummond was by his side the entire time. Drummond and Jackson each appear genuinely thrilled to be on this team — and both cited the other as a reason why.

Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin

When Martin joined the Sixers, Lowry had not officially agreed to return to the team yet. But Martin said proudly that wherever Lowry was happy, he would be happy. The two spent a few years together with the Miami Heat, including a miraculous run to the 2023 NBA Finals. Martin is thrilled to be reuniting with Lowry.

"We have a great relationship," Martin said. "I learned a lot from him in a short amount of time in Miami. He's a winner, you know what I mean?"

"He knows what it takes to win. He's been there and he's done that... He's got such a high IQ."

Lowry, who has long embraced his role as a leader for younger players, echoed Martin's excitement to unify once more.

"He's going to have a phenomenal impact," Lowry said of Martin. "When he got to Miami with me that first year there, he was on a two-way contract... He went from a two-way to a standard contract to earn another contract and then to earn another contract. So that just shows the ability, the adaptability, the hard work that he puts in."

Jared McCain and Adem Bona

The Sixers' pair of rookie draft picks have spent much of the summer working out and appearing publicly together. Do they feel a special bond as draft classmates?

"Yeah, that's my guy now," McCain said. "Being drafted together, I feel like it's an automatic bond, relationship we have. I feel that we push each other. He's amazing to play with"



Moments earlier, Bona expressed a similar sentiment.

"We've been around each other for a while, all of the past two months since the draft," Bona said. "I think we have a pretty good relationship. He's a funny guy. He has a great work ethic. I love being in the gym and seeing someone like that. We just push each other."

"That's a great person to have as a draft classmate."

