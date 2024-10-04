Sixers soundbites: Paul George speaks for first time in training camp, Jared McCain talks strong reviews from coaches and teammates

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS -- The Sixers wrapped up their fourth day of training camp on Friday, and for the first time since traveling to The Bahamas, nine-time All-Star Paul George met with the media to discuss how his first camp with the team has gone. Rookie guard Jared McCain, whose strong play continues to be the talk of the gym, also spoke to the media, as did head coach Nick Nurse.

For your pleasure, here are all of the most interesting and relevant quotes from Day 4 of the Sixers' five-day camp in Nassau:

• George on his first impressions of Nurse as a coach:

"I like his coaching style, I like his approach. He's honest and he's all about working. He just knows how to pull the best out of you, but he's someone that's easy to gravitate towards, and he's creating a culture."

• George on the potential of himself, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey sharing the floor:



"It can work extremely well. It's just three talented individuals in our positions... I'm looking forward to when we really get some reps here."

• George on what stands out to him most about the team through four days of official practices:

" Our defense... With myself, Caleb [Martin], Kelly [Oubre Jr.], we've been able to really just cause chaos on the perimeter... Just the way we're able to get out and kind of shrink the floor, shut the floor down and really lock up the perimeter."

• George on Maxey's leadership:

"He's natural-born... I've been very impressed with Tyrese and his approach. I've always said since I met him that he's well beyond his years with his maturity, and it's showing. He's special. "

• George joking about the New York Knicks acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns:



"Terrible trade! Karl is awful, he's old, uh... that was a bad trade to give up Julius [Randle] for KAT. I'm just kidding, KAT is one of my closest friends... I think it's a win-win."

• McCain on the experience of his first NBA training camp:



" It’s been amazing just getting to know everybody. I’m getting comfortable with just playing and having the ball in my hands. I’ve been lucky enough to be on the scout team so I’ve been able to kind of handle the ball more and take more shots without risk. I think it’s building my confidence and I’m showing the best of what I can do and getting their respect. "

• McCain on wanting to learn from Eric Gordon, who said earlier in the week he sees similarities between himself and the rookie:

" He’s quiet right now I think, but I’m definitely going to be picking his brain throughout the whole season... All of these players have so much knowledge and experience in the game. I’m just excited to learn from them and ask as many questions as possible. I’ll take [Gordon] out to dinner. "

• McCain on impressing NBA veterans:



"It's the best feeling ... I've been watching these pause since I was a kid. So to actually earn their respect and them giving me compliments, it's amazing. Also, the season hasn't started yet. I want to do this, obviously, in a real game. But early in the season, you want to do exactly what I'm doing."

• McCain on his relationship with Joel Embiid:



"It's a great relationship to start out. He's really cool, he's been nothing but nice to me. He gave me compliments, he's very nice... It's just cool building a relationship with one of the best players in the league."

• McCain on wanting to develop a two-man game with Embiid:



" Right now, I'm just trying to focus on this rookie season, but over time, of course, that would be the main goal: to end up in ball screens with Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey's doing the same things. "

• Nurse on veteran point guard Reggie Jackson:



"I would imagine there's some point in the year where he has a stretch where he's a pretty valuable scoring type combo guard on the bench... I've been really pleased with his perimeter shooting. He has knocked down three-balls."

• Nurse on how much of a difference Kyle Lowry will make for the Sixers over a full season instead of just a few months:



"It makes a big difference. He's a guy that does a lot and adds a lot of wrinkles to things, a lot of counters to thinks... He's important on both ends of the floor and in the locker room, leadership, all of that stuff. It's been very, very noticeable in the first few days."

