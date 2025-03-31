Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers-Knicks on Tuesday

Tyrese Maxey (finger sprain) will miss his 16th consecutive game when the Sixers visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, according to the team's initial injury report issued on Tuesday:

It has nearly been a month since the Sixers' 24-year-old star guard last played. He was dealing with this finger sprain dating back to February, playing through the ailment despite it clearly impacting his shooting stroke -- perhaps best exemplified by an 0-for-10 shooting line from three-point range when the Sixers were last in New York on Feb. 28. Maxey shot 4-for-27 from the field in the next seven quarters before suffering a lower back sprain on March 3.

Maxey left that night's game early and has not played since. His back sprain has come and gone; the singular focus at this point is the finger. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has described it as entirely a pain tolerance issue; Maxey has been wearing a splint during visible on-court workouts which have featured an awkward shooting form.

Of course, with only seven games left in the season and the Sixers eliminated from playoff contention and focused on safeguarding their top-six protected first-round pick, it is fair to question why the team would even consider bringing Maxey back between now and April 13. But as things stand now, the Sixers maintain that Maxey has not been ruled out for the season and remains day-to-day.

The most interesting aspect of the report: Kyle Lowry, who turned 39 last week, has been upgraded to questionable. Lowry has not played since Feb. 9 due to a right hip issue which has plagued him for the vast majority of the season, but he could make his return to the action in New York.

