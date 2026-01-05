More Sports:

January 05, 2026

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Tyrese Maxey averaged 34.7 points, 8.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 61.2 percent from the field and 53.8 percent on three-point attempts as he led the Sixers to a 3-0 record last week.

By Adam Aaronson
Tyrese Maxey is collecting more hardware.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, making for his second time receiving the honor this season.

Maxey led the Sixers to a 3-0 record this week, as they completed their road trip with wins in Memphis, Dallas and New York. Maxey averaged 34.7 points, 8.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 61.2 percent from the field and 53.8 percent on three-point attempts.

For the first time since April 2024, Joel Embiid was nominated for the award. But it is Maxey, the winner of this honor after the first week of the season, who was once again named the best in the Eastern Conference over the last week.

