Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe drafted by Vince Carter for 2026 NBA Rising Stars Challenge

PHILADELPHIA – The night after VJ Edgecombe was officially selected as one of 21 rookies or sophomores to participate in the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Challenge in Los Angeles as part of All-Star festivities next month, he has his coach: Vince Carter.



As teams were drafted on the Xfinity Mobile Arena floor on Tuesday evening ahead of the Sixers' primetime game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Edgecombe landed with the team of the NBA legend Carter, who used his first-round pick on the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Edgecombe is the only member of the Sixers participating in the NBA's annual showcase of first- and second-year talent, but his backcourt mate Tyrese Maxey has been named a starter for the All-Star Game, which enthralled the rookie Edgecombe.