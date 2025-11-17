More Sports:

November 17, 2025

Sixers wing Paul George officially available for season debut vs. Clippers

Paul George missed the first 12 games of the 2025-26 season, but will return just in time to face his former team.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
PG return official Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Nine-time All-Star Paul George is officially making his 2025-26 season debut.

PHILADELPHIA – Paul George is officially available to make his 2025-26 season debut on Monday when the Sixers host his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, the team said about a half-hour prior to tip-off. George is in the starting lineup and will have a minutes restriction.

George, who only played in 41 games during his first campaign with the Sixers due to a pair of left knee injuries, a groin ailment and a finger issue, suffered another injury to that knee in July which required an arthroscopic procedure. George has been fully participating in Sixers practices for over a month, but has been out with the "left knee surgery recovery" designation for the team's first dozen games.

On Sunday evening, the Sixers listed George as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers, a clear sign that he was on the verge of returning just in time for a revenge game. Now it is officially official: George is back.

MORE: Who else is in, who is out vs. Clippers?

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Paul George Los Angeles Clippers Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey’s can’t-miss Christmas towns
Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

City starts issuing tickets from speed cameras on Broad Street

Broad Street speeding cameras

Sponsored

Why PAE treatment for enlarged prostates (BPH) is so popular

Limited - MidLantic_man in restroom.jpg

Men's Health

Madison Avenue is making bromances cool. Can that spur improvements in men's health?

Bromance Advertisement Xfinity

Fashion

Kelce's Underdog unveils Eagles designs by local artists

Eagles Apparel HeavySlime

Holiday

‘Historic Holidays’ returns to Old City

Betsy Ross House_Tree Lighting

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved