Sixers wing Paul George officially available for season debut vs. Clippers

PHILADELPHIA – Paul George is officially available to make his 2025-26 season debut on Monday when the Sixers host his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, the team said about a half-hour prior to tip-off. George is in the starting lineup and will have a minutes restriction.

George, who only played in 41 games during his first campaign with the Sixers due to a pair of left knee injuries, a groin ailment and a finger issue, suffered another injury to that knee in July which required an arthroscopic procedure. George has been fully participating in Sixers practices for over a month, but has been out with the "left knee surgery recovery" designation for the team's first dozen games.

On Sunday evening, the Sixers listed George as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers, a clear sign that he was on the verge of returning just in time for a revenge game. Now it is officially official: George is back.

MORE: Who else is in, who is out vs. Clippers?